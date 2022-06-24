Short rain relief fades, temp in Delhi nears 40 degrees mark
It was another humid day for Delhi on Thursday, with the cooler days giving way and the temperature continuing to climb back towards the 40 degrees Celsius mark, a level it’s likely to touch by Saturday, the Indian weather office predicted.
At Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, the maximum temperature on Thursday climbed to 37.9°C, a degree below normal and 0.7 degrees more than Wednesday. But the relative humidity, which swung between 41% and 83% on the day, worsened the discomfort.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts this rise in temperature to continue over the next two days, with the maximum expected to touch the 40-degree mark at Safdarjung by Saturday, it says.
Delhi has seen a gradual rise in mercury over the last few days, with warm westerly winds returning to the Capital. Delhi’s maximum was 34.5°C on Tuesday and 32.8°C on Monday.
Earlier this month, the temperature dropped to 30.7°C on June 19 — eight degrees below normal and the lowest for the month 2013, when it dropped to 30°C.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD said the temperature and humidity will remain high until June 25, with chances of thundery development on June 26.
The city is, meanwhile, unlikely to get any rain till June 27.
“This dry spell will once again push the maximum temperature back to around 40°C at Safdarjung and around 42°C in other parts. The high humidity will also add to the discomfort, but the maximum could drop to around 36 degrees by June 28, following a spell of rain the day before that.
The IMD currently forecasts a drizzle on June 27 and light showers on June 28, stating there was a possibility of some rain activity on June 29 as well. A combination of both high humidity and high temperature during this time of the year reflects in the ‘wet bulb’ temperature, which can show how uncomfortable it is to be outside and whether or not the body can sweat out in the high humidity or not. If the wet bulb temperature is over 29.0 degrees, it indicates there can be considerable discomfort in being outside. Delhi’s wet bulb temperature on Thursday was 28.4.
Najafgarh was Delhi’s hottest location on Thursday, and was the only station where the mercury touched the 40°C-mark. Delhi’s minimum temperature was meanwhile recorded at 25.3 degrees Celsius, one degree higher than Wednesday, but still three degrees lower than normal for this time of the year.
Forecast for Friday shows Delhi is likely to record a high of 39°C, while the minimum will remain around 25°C.
-
Maha crisis: On rebel MLAs living in Assam, CM Sarma he has no clue
The situation in Maharashtra has turned more against Shiv Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after more and more MLAs joined rebel colleague Eknath Shinde's camp. Party's Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut has asked all the rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai and “show courage”, even as he said that the Sena is open to discussing the possibility of quitting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) front it shares with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics