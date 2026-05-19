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Shraddha Walkar case: Court laments slow progress, says last three months saw 'complete tardiness'

Shraddha Walkar case: Court laments slow progress, says last three months saw 'complete tardiness'

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:51 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the slow pace of proceedings in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, saying that the last three months witnessed "complete tardiness", with virtually no progress in the matter.

Shraddha Walkar case: Court laments slow progress, says last three months saw 'complete tardiness'

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvinder Singh made the observations during a hearing in which the prosecution submitted evidence and witnesses were cross-examined.

"What I call it...complete tardiness. It's been three months March, April and May. We have seen no progress in the case," the judge orally remarked while addressing lawyers appearing in the matter.

The court also asked the counsel to "gear up" after the summer vacation.

The remarks came as the defence continued its cross-examination of prosecution witness, Head Constable Deepak Kumar, which has been underway for nearly three months. Tuesday marked the seventh day of the his cross-examination.

During the proceedings, the defence questioned the witness over alleged discrepancies in forensic details related to the recovery of the deceased's jaw. Referring to his earlier deposition, the counsel pointed out that the witness had stated that the recovered jaw had 15 teeth, including two with silver caps, whereas the forensic report recorded 11 teeth and one silver cap.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar at their Mehrauli residence on May 18, 2022, and chopped her body into pieces.

According to the prosecution, he stored the body parts in a refrigerator before disposing them at different locations across the national capital over several days to evade detection.

Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24, 2023. A trial court later framed charges of murder and destruction of evidence against Poonawala.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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