Polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala completed; narco test on December 1

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala underwent a polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in New Delhi on Tuesday. An FSL official told reporters that the polygraph on Poonawala has been completed and a report will be submitted soon.

“The polygraph test on Aaftab has been completed today. It started last week. We are keeping this case on priority and the report (of the polygraph test to the police) will be given soon,” Sanjeev Gupta, FSL assistant director, said.

The Delhi Police has been allowed by the Delhi court to conduct a narco-analysis test on Poonawala on December 1.

Poonawala was brought for the fifth time to the FSL office amid high security, as on Monday the Delhi Police van carrying him was attacked by some sword-wielding men.

Border Security Force (BSF) security has been deployed outside the FSL office.

The Delhi Police is probing the murder case in which Poonwala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

The police had earlier submitted in court that Poonwala was giving misleading answers to questions.

On Monday evening, some sword-wielding men attempted to attack the police van carrying Poonwala, outside the FSL office when the police were escorting him after his polygraph tests were done for the day.

A polygraph test on Aaftab held on Sunday could not be completed.

What happened in polygraph test so far?

The first session of the polygraph test was deferred after his "ill health".

The second test session, which was to be held on November 23, was also deferred after Poonawala reportedly "fell ill".

The second and third sessions were conducted on November 25 and 26 respectively.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore on November 18 had allowed the application for a polygraph test of the accused.

