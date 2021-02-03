Shubh Muhurat, Savdhan: Feb 16 to have too many weddings in Delhi-NCR

Expect February 16 to be buzzing with the sound of dhol and shehnai. Ask why? It’s an auspicious day for weddings, and denizens are making the most of it! “The date is auspicious because it’s an ‘ansud saya’. I’ve to myself solemnise two-three weddings, all lined up for the same day,” says Delhi-based pandit Ram Meher Sharma, adding, “February 16 is Basant Panchami, and yeh din apne aap mein ek bada parv hai. That’s why maximum people are preferring to get married on this day. Yeh ek bahut bada aur mehatvapoorn din hai. After this March 15 is Phulera Dooj, and that’s the next auspicious date for weddings.”

Wedding planners in the Capital assert heavy bookings for this date. Sakshi Mehra, from the Design Room, says, “As per the charts, the star alignment on February 16 makes it auspicious day for Hindu weddings. Many believe that such a date leads to a strong possibility of a successful union... The Covid situation has been extremely challenging since most weddings are no longer being organised at the same scale anymore as earlier, but they are happening in full swing within government guidelines.”

“Most of the hotels and banquet halls are booked for Feb 16,” says Salil Chaudhry from Dew Events, Khan Market, adding, “Now that our business is finally reviving, we are happy that because of Saraswati puja on Basant Panchami, it’s being considered as a very auspicious day by many couples, who had plans to get married.”

Raghubir Singh, from Delhi-based BMP Weddings, adds that no matter how much the delay, people still mostly prefer an auspicious date to get married. “A wedding is a lifetime commitment, so there are many a things involved. And at the top of the list is the choice of an auspicious date. February 16, Basant Panchami, ek acha din hone ke karan zyada se zyada log iss date ko shaadiyan plan kar rahe hain. The best part is ki is din koi saaya (auspicious time for saat pheras) nikalwane ki zarurat bhi nahin hoti. Iske baad humare paas March 15 ki kaafi bookings hain,” says Singh.

Even make-up artists in Delhi-NCR are elated with finally getting back to tight schedule and good business, thanks to numerous bookings for this date. Supriti Batra, a make-up artist says, “I have committed to be at a big fat Indian wedding in Agra on February 16. I’ll be taking a team of 10 artists along with me. And my second team will work tirelessly at the studio for the other bookings. The number of requests have been so many for this date that now we are either routing the clients to other artists or refusing to take in any more bridal make-up bookings!”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter