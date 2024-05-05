 Siblings found dead inside family shop in Delhi, father absconding | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Siblings found dead inside family shop in Delhi, father absconding

PTI |
May 05, 2024 12:44 AM IST

During the probe, it was found that the children's father was upset due to some financial issues.

A 13-year-old girl and his younger brother were found dead inside their father's grocery shop in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram area on Saturday, police said.

According to a police officer, it is suspected that Manish killed his children by giving them some poisonous substance or by smothering them.(HT File)
According to a police officer, it is suspected that Manish killed his children by giving them some poisonous substance or by smothering them.(HT File)

The children’s father Manish, who is suspected to have killed the two siblings, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A call regarding the incident was received at 7.15 pm, police said.

Manish's wife told police that both the children had gone to school but they did not return home. Initially, she thought that they were with their father as he would often pick them up from their school, they said.

"She tried to contact Manish but his mobile phone was not reachable. In the evening, when other family members opened the shutter of their shop, they found the two siblings lying inside in an unconscious condition," an officer said.

They were taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said, adding that their school bags were also lying inside the shop, located on the ground floor of their house.

ALSO READ | Two siblings suffocate to death in wooden chest in Delhi

According to a police officer, it is suspected that Manish killed his children by giving them some poisonous substance or by smothering them.

"The matter is being investigated from all possible angles and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the officer said, adding the actual cause of death will be ascertained only after the report comes.

During investigation, it was found that Manish was upset due to some financial issue, however, further probe is underway. The statements of the family members have been taken, police said.

The CCTVs in the locality are being scanned and teams were formed to locate Manish, police said.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Siblings found dead inside family shop in Delhi, father absconding
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On