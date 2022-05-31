Sidhu Moose Wala murder: At Tihar Jail, security of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi increased

The security of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, one of the two prime suspects in the May 29 killing of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa, has been enhanced after Bishnoi, on Monday, expressed apprehensions of a ‘fake encounter’ at the hands of the Punjab Police.

“Bishnoi's security has been enhanced,” the Tihar Jail DG confirmed to HT. The gangster is lodged in the national capital's Tihar Prison Complex in connection with a separate case.

On Tuesday, Lawrence, who himself hails from Punjab, moved a petition in the Delhi high court, appealing that his custody should not be given to the Punjab Police. He also urged that investigations of pending cases against him be conducted at Tihar, and not in physical custody of any state's police force. He also sought additional security in his plea.

The development came a day after the Patiala House court, on Monday, dismissed his plea in this regard.

Besides Bishnoi, Canada-based singer Goldy Brar, real name, Satinder Singh, is the other main accused in this case.

Meanwhile, earlier today, huge crowds gathered to attend the last rites of Moose Wala, real name, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, at his ancestral village of Moosa, in the Mansa district. Emotional scenes were witnessed as Shubhdeep, who would have turned 29 on June 11, was cremated.

