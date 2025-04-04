Signature View homebuyers storm DDA office

Over 150 residents stormed into the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) office in INA on Thursday, demanding action on the long-delayed vacating and reconstruction of Signature View Apartments, which have been deemed “unsafe.” Security personnel attempted to block their entry, leading to a brief skirmish in which a glass divider was shattered. Protest by homebuyers. (HT Photo)

The apartment complex, declared unfit for habitation by an IIT Delhi report in 2022, was ordered in January 2023 by the lieutenant governor to be vacated and rebuilt. However, residents claim that despite months of waiting, no concrete action has been taken. Many have already vacated, while others remain trapped in deteriorating buildings.

RWA president Amarendra Kumar Rakesh said residents had repeatedly informed DDA of their willingness to vacate but had received no response. “We have sent multiple emails confirming our intent to leave, but the DDA remains inactive,” he said.

The DDA did not respond to queries. Previously, the DDA said it will start the process soon and was working out the legal and financial implications.

Thursday’s protest began at the Mukherjee Nagar apartment complex and moved to the DDA building, culminating at the vice-chairman’s office in Vikas Sadan, INA. Residents tried to meet the vice-chairman, but security personnel blocked their way, resulting in a shoving-match between the two sides that led to a shattered glass panel.

Upon entering the premises, protesters raised slogans against the DDA and had a brief tussle with the security officials while attempting to open the VC’s office door. The VC was not present.

RWA general secretary Gaurav Pandey expressed frustration over the prolonged inaction. “We’ve been trying to contact DDA for four months, but there’s no clear plan. The delays are leaving us helpless,” he said.

Many residents who have vacated their flats are now struggling with high rental costs. Sweta Verma, RWA vice-president, said she vacated her flat in 2023 and now pays ₹1.15 lakh per month in rent. “We have no choice but to continue paying exorbitant rent,” she said.

Meanwhile, those still living in the complex describe worsening conditions. Chirag Chawla recounted how a block of concrete fell on his car, damaging it twice in recent months. “We are living in constant danger,” he said. Shilpi Chhabra, another resident, said recent earthquakes had further weakened the structure. “I fear for my safety. I’m paying both rent and EMI while the DDA keeps delaying the process,” she added.

Residents said they spoke with DDA vice-chairman Vijay Singh over the phone but claimed he “avoided” addressing their concerns.“The vice chairman was constantly digressing from the main issue while speaking to us,” Pandey said.

Residents demanded immediate compliance with the high court order. “Start paying us rent as per the direction of Delhi high court, and start the rebuilding process,” RWA president Amarendra Kumar Rakesh said.

Signature View apartments, spread over 2.16 acres, were launched in 2007, with possession starting in 2012. Residents say structural issues began appearing within three years. The complex consists of 12 towers with 336 high-income and middle-income flats. Over 150 families have already moved out, and some have begun renting out their flats at half the market price. Despite orders from the lieutenant governor to demolish and rebuild the complex, no progress has been made. Residents now fear they will be left in limbo indefinitely, forced to live in unsafe conditions or bear the financial burden of relocation without proper compensation.