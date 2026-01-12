Single security check-in starts for Namo Bharat–Metro interchange

A single point security check-in has been made operational for commuters interchanging between the Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro trains at the New Ashok Nagar metro station, officials from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Sunday. A 300-metre FOB now links Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station with Shaheed Sthal Metro for smoother transfers. (HT Archive)

A foot overbridge (FOB) has also started at the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat station, providing a direct link to the Delhi Metro’s Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station, the officials said.

“Commuters interchanging between the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station and the adjoining metro station on the Blue Line will now be required to undergo security screening at only one point. Delhi Metro commuters who want to commute further towards Meerut via Namo Bharat train will not be frisked again as they alight and interchange at New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station. Similarly, Namo Bharat commuters wanting to travel towards Noida will not have to go through security checks again at the metro station,” the NCRTC stated.

Uptil now, passengers had to undergo the security check twice while interchanging between Namo Bharat and Delhi metro stations at New Ashok Nagar.

NCRTC officials said the integration has been enabled through the operational interchange FOB connecting the two stations and the creation of a new security checkpoint at Gate No 2 of the metro station. “This will allow commuters to avoid multiple security checks while moving between the two networks. For daily commuters, multiple security checks often translate into long queues, extended waiting time and inconvenience, particularly during peak hours,” an official said.

Further, officials added that an FOB has been operationalised between the Ghaziabad Namo Bharat Station and Delhi Metro’s Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station. “Approximately 300 metres in length and 6.5 metres in width, the FOB connects the lower PD level of the Namo Bharat station with the concourse level of the metro station, enabling safe, smooth and time-efficient commuter movement,” an official said.