Sisodia invokes Gandhi, Mandela in letter from jail

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter from the Tihar jail to the people of his assembly constituency and expressed hope that he will come out of the prison soon. He was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case in February last year. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are investigating Sisodia for his alleged involvement in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 last year. (ANI)

“See you soon outside. Long live the education revolution, love you all. In the last one year, I missed everyone. I remembered everyone in the last one year. Everyone worked together with honesty. Just like freedom fighters fought at the time of independence, similarly, we are fighting for good education and schools. The dream of independence had come true even after British dictatorship. Similarly, one day every child will get proper and good education…,” Sisodia said in his letter addressed to the people of Patparganj assembly constituency.

In the letter, dated March 15, which was shared by AAP on X on April 5, Sisodia compared his imprisonment with the freedom fighters who were put behind bars by the British during the freedom movement.

Comparing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre with the British Raj, Sisodia said that he was inspired by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. “The British were also very proud of their power, the British also used to put people in jail on false charges. The British kept Gandhi in jail for many years. Nelson Mandela was also jailed. These people are my inspiration, and you all are my strength,” Sisodia wrote.

Sisodia stressed on the importance of having good education and schools to be a developed country. “To be a developed country, it is necessary to have good education and schools. I am happy that education revolution took place in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. Now, reading the news of education revolution in Punjab gives me relief. This was the India of the dreams of freedom lovers. This was the India of dreams of Bhagat Singh, Gandhi, Subhash, Ambedkar Sahab. I have pledged my life to make this dream come true,” Sisodia added.

He thanked people for taking care of his wife. “My love for you has increased after being in jail. You took great care of my wife. Seema gets emotional while talking about all of you. All of you should take care of yourselves…,” Sisodia said.