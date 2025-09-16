Six held in Delhi-Haryana raids linked to Kapil Sangwan, 85L cash, gold seized

Six people allegedly involved in cases of firing over extortion were arrested, and ₹34.75 lakh cash and gold jewellery worth over ₹50 lakh were seized from the house of a financer linked to fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan following early Monday raids and searches conducted simultaneously across Delhi and Haryana by the Dwarka district police, said officers. Dwarka police seized pistols, luxury cars, cash and gold in raids across Delhi and Haryana targeting Sangwan and Takkar gangs; 26 detained, six arrested. (File photo)

“The raids were conducted to break the backbone of gangsterism in Delhi’s Dwarka and its outskirts. Our 25 teams conducted raids at as many locations, detaining 26 people, all belonging to Kapil Sangwan and Vicky Takkar gangs. Of them six were arrested for various offences based on the recovery during the raids and the searches,” said DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

Eight country-made pistols, 29 cartridges, 3 spare magazines, one bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner car, one Audi car bearing Punjab’s registration number, walkie-talkie sets, 14 costly watches, laptops, one cash counting machine and an iPad, were also seized from arrested people.

According to the DCP, during the search operations, mobile phones and other electronic devices were also taken into possession. The mobile phones will be analysed by forensic experts to establish the connection of the detained people with gangsters like Sangwan who are operating the gangs from abroad.

The arrested men were identified as Pawan alias Price,18, who is a hitman of the Kapil Sangwan gang, Himanshu Singh, 24-year-old resident of Delhi’s Dabri and an associate of gangster Vicky Takkar, Prashant,32, from Delhi’s Najafgarh, Rahul Diwakar,25, from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, Ankit Dhingra,34, from Delhi’s Sultanpuri, and Praveen alias Doctor,35, from Delhi’s Najafgarh. Prashant and Dhingra were also from the Sangwan gang while Diwakar had links with the Takkar gang, the DCP added.