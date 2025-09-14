Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Six minors stab man to death in Mangolpuri quarrel; detained

ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 05:56 am IST

Police said the man intervened in a fight between his acquaintance and the six boys outside a grocery shop when the boys turned on him and attacked him with a knife

A 32-year-old man died on Friday after being stabbed by at least six minor boys when he tried to intervene in a quarrel outside a grocery shop in Mangolpuri, outer Delhi, police said on Saturday. The stabbing, captured on a CCTV camera near the crime scene, was widely circulated on social media. Police said all six boys have been apprehended, and the knife used in the attack was recovered.

He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where, despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injury. (Representational image)
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said the Mangolpuri police station received calls about a stabbing in J-Block and an injured man being taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. A police team reached the hospital and identified the victim as Arun, who goes by a single name. He had suffered a grievous stab wound to his leg.

“He was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where, despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injury,” Sharma said.

The DCP said police received a complaint from the grocery shop owner, who said Arun was at the shop when another acquaintance, Pankaj, arrived. Around the same time, six minor boys began arguing with Pankaj. “When the shop owner and Arun intervened to stop the quarrel, the boys attacked them. One of the boys stabbed Arun with a knife,” Sharma added.

Police said all six boys were apprehended shortly after the incident, and efforts are on to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the attack. They added that legal action under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act has been initiated against the minors.

