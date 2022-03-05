Skywalk linking New Delhi railway station’s Ajmeri Gate, Metro station now open

From Saturday, passengers at the New Delhi railway station will be able to access the New Delhi Metro station from the Ajmeri Gate side as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Northern Railways open a skywalk connecting the two transit facilities to the public.

“The 242m-long skywalk will provide seamless connectivity to the Yellow Line and Airport Express Line. It will also be connected to the multilevel parking facility located across Bhavbhuti Marg,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

DMRC officials said that the skywalk will help streamline the flow of traffic at the busy Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station.

“The construction of this unique skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic was a major engineering challenge, especially due to the disruptions posed by to Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dayal.

The biggest challenge was to construct the structure of the skywalk above the existing underground Metro station on a busy arterial road, said Dayal.

“Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures, ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby,” said Dayal.

