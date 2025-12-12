Skywalks to come up at Nigambodh Ghat, Uttam Nagar metro station

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to build skywalks and elevated pedestrian pathways at two congested nodes in the city – the Ring Road stretch near Nigambodh Ghat, and the Uttam Nagar East Metro Station in west Delhi. Together estimated at ₹12.29 crore, both projects are slated for completion within six months, officials said on Wednesday. Together estimated at ₹ 12.29 crore, both projects are slated for completion within six months, officials said (File photo)

Near Nigambodh Ghat, an elevated pathway will come up close to the Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Temple to streamline the movement of thousands who cross the Ring Road each day. According to a PWD official familiar with the plan, the situation spirals into chaos on Tuesdays and Saturdays, when the area is overwhelmed by devotees.

“People walk from Kashmere Gate Metro station to Nigambodh Ghat. The Hanuman Temple also draws huge footfall. On peak days, pedestrian jams last throughout the day. The traffic police therefore recommended a skywalk to ease movement,” the official said.

The proposed facility will include two lifts capable of carrying 20 passengers per cycle. Sixteen floodlights will illuminate the structure, and sloping roof pillars will offer shade and rain protection. Of the total cost, PWD will spend ₹4.31 crore on construction and ₹44.66 lakh on electrical and illumination works. Additional elevated pathways are being planned at the junction of Ring Road, Ring Road Bypass and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, the official cited above said.

Under the second project, a network of interconnected elevated pedestrian pathways will be constructed at the heavily choked Uttam Nagar East Metro Station, stretching from Metro Pillar No. 638 to Pankha Road. The area witnesses intense traffic movement, dense clusters of street vendors, and the constant churn of commuters from the adjoining Uttam Nagar bus terminal. “This leads to massive traffic jams on Najafgarh Road, from the metro station to Dwarka Mor and further toward Janakpuri District Centre during peak hours,” an official said.

The Uttam Nagar bus terminal serves a heavy roster: 15 buses to Outer Mudrika, 14 to Badarpur Border, two to Nizamuddin Railway Station, seven to Kapashera, three to Old Delhi Railway Station, and eight to Kashmere Gate. “Thousands of passengers converge at the metro station and bus terminal. With no usable footpaths, people spill onto the road, choking traffic. The elevated pathways will divert this pedestrian load,” the official added. This project will cost ₹7.98 crore.

To be sure, urban planners have deemed foot overbridges (FOBs) a failed concept worldwide, except in some cases, as it requires much effort from pedestrians who refrain from using it.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, founder and trustee of Raahgiri Foundation says that traffic lights and zebra crossings are more feasible alternatives to FOBs in Delhi for enhancing road safety.

“A 2022 analysis revealed that well-maintained traffic signals and zebra crossings significantly reduced accident rates. World over, urban designers find FOBs to be a failed concept as it poses mobility challenges for the elderly, physically challenged, people with health concerns as well as those with luggage to carry. People inherently prefer to cross at the ground level and, therefore, ditch the FOBs, which is also one of the reasons that these secluded spots become unsafe. Implementing synchronized traffic management systems, coupled with robust enforcement, fosters a safer environment. This approach ensures a more inclusive and effective means of pedestrian safety compared to foot overbridges in the Delhi context,” Bhatt added.