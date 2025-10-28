Son of retired cop held for fatal hit-and-run in Nangloi

Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man, son of a retired sub-inspector, for allegedly running over a 60-year-old woman with his SUV in west Delhi’s Nangloi last week and fleeing the spot, officials said.

The accused, identified as Ravinder Singh alias Soodha, a resident of Bakkarwala village, works as a small-time financier, police said. His father, Balveer Singh, retired from Delhi Police in 2011. The SUV involved in the crash, a black Mahindra Scorpio, is registered in Ravinder’s sister’s name, they added.

According to investigators, the accident occurred around 8.30am on Saturday when the victim, Neema Devi, a resident of Nasirpur in southwest Delhi, was crossing the road near Nangloi Phool Mandi. The Scorpio hit her and sped away, police said.

Devi, who worked as a domestic help, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri by passersby but succumbed to her injuries. With no eyewitnesses initially, police relied on CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

“A black Scorpio matching the description was traced to Bakkarwala. The driver, Ravinder, was identified and later arrested. He has admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the incident,” a senior police officer said.

A case under sections of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered. The SUV has been seized and sent for mechanical inspection. Police said they are also probing whether the accused was speeding or under the influence of alcohol.