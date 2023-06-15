Soon, transgender sections at public toilets in NDMC areas

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has begun the process of developing transgender sections at existing public toilet complexes in New Delhi as part of a ₹2.5 crore project that will bring the total number of such spaces in Lutyens’ Delhi to 91, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

(File)

On Tuesday, the civic body invited bids for the project, which is expected to be completed in nine months. According to NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, a feasibility study of all the existing public toilet complexes was conducted, and based on the survey, it was decided to develop these transgender sections in existing toilet complexes at 79 locations throughout the New Delhi region.

“NDMC currently has 12 operational transgender toilets, and with the completion of this phase, the total number of such facilities will be 91. We are attempting to create inclusive spaces for all sections of society,” Upadhayay said.

According to an NDMC official, the tendering phase of the process is expected to be completed by June 20, with all new sections operational by March of next year.

NDMC opened the Capital’s first two transgender sections in public toilet complexes in June 2021 on Dr Rajendera Prasad Road near the Press Club of India and Humayun Road. Over the last year, ten more units have been added. The 12 locations where transgender toilets exist in the New Delhi region include the area in front of Shastri Bhawan, Copernicus Marg near NGT office, Humayun Road, K G Marg near Vidhya Bhawan School, Safdarjung Hospital near Ring Road, India Gate C Hexagon near Hockey Stadium, Laxmi Bai Nagar near INA market, Sarojini Nagar market near D Avenue, Khan Market near SB Marg, Lodhi Garden near Gate number 1 and Connaught Place Inner circle.

Meanwhile, to speed up the process of creating such spaces, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is re-designating the differently-abled sections of its toilet complexes for dual use by transgenders. “We decided to modify and designate the existing 480 toilet complexes for dual use, which were previously designated only for persons with disabilities. New signboards have been installed outside these facilities with additional signs indicating Transgender/Handicap toilets. Furthermore, separate trans sections are being added in 37 new toilet complexes, bringing the total number of designated transgender toilets under MCD to 517 units,” said an MCD official aware of the matter.

Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate, parade ground Red Fort, New Delhi Railway Station, Rajendra Place Metro station, Bank Street in Karol Bagh, Arya Samaj Road, Subhash Park-Jama Masjid, and Britannia Chowk are among the three dozen sites earmarked for the addition of separate blocks. Officials said these sites, primarily located in North and Central Delhi, were chosen because of their high footfall.

