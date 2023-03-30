NDMC begins beautification work on two major flyovers in Capital

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is installing flags, dynamic lights and decorative poles on Ranjit Singh flyover and the Safdarjung flyover, Satish Upadhyay, the vice-chairperson of the council, said while listing city beautification projects related to the G20 summit. National flags installed on the Ranjit Singh Flyover in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

“The work along the main entry point to the city from IGI airport along the Sardar Patel Marg is over. We have initiated the work along these two flyovers. Now, these two entry points from Old and South Delhi, are being refurbished,” he added.

The council is installing thirty 9.5-meter-high national flags along the parapet walls of the Ranjit Singh flyover near the Barakhamba Road while the central verge on the Safdarjung flyover is getting new decorative poles and electrical installations. The project was announced in December last year

The civic body also plans to install lights under the two flyovers and renovate the structures before the next set of G-20 meeting starts in the city.

Kuljeet Chahal, a member of the council, said that the civic body is installing national flags on both sides of the flyovers. “NBCC (India) Ltd is undertaking the revamp work. The lights under the two flyovers will be done in the in tricolor hues, along with the illumination of the footpaths and central verge,” he added.

Delhi hosted the G-20 foreign ministers meeting on March 1 and 2. The next set of G-20 events will include the Parliament-20 summit on June 5-6; 4th Sherpa Meeting on September 3-6 , 4th Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting on September 5-6 , Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies meeting on September 6, Joint Finance and Energy Deputies meeting on September 7 and Joint Finance and Energy Ministers meeting on September 8, 2023. The event will culminate with the head of states G-20 summit on September 9-10.