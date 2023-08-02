50 nabbed for violence in Gurugram; police scan social media sites

The Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Aggarwal on Wednesday announced that special investigation teams (SITs) will be constituted to probe the violence in Nuh and Gurugram districts that led to six deaths and injuries to 60. Debris of things set ablaze by miscreants in Gurugram. (PTI)

The DGP also said that a probe has been launched to confirm cow vigilante Monu Manesar’s role in the communal violence in the state that began on July 31 when a religious yatra was attacked in Nalhar village of Nuh district.

Aggarwal, who visited Gurugram on Wednesday, said the situation was under control, and added that security has been enhanced in both Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Till Wednesday, Aggarwal said, 116 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents in the last two days. “Thirty companies of the Haryana Police have been deployed in Nuh. Apart from this, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed in Gururgram, Faridabad and Nuh. This includes three companies in Palwal, two companies in Gurugram, one company in Faridabad, and 14 companies in the Nuh district,” he said.

Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran, who was also present at the press conference, said 50 of those arrested so far were involved in cases of violence and vandalisation in Gurugram.

The Haryana DGP said a total of 45 cases have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspects arrested. Also, more than 100 suspects have been detained for questioning, he said. “The families of the two home guards who were killed during the violence in Nuh will be provided financial aid,” he said.

Cases in Gurugram

The Gururgram police commissioner 17 cases have been registered in connection with violence in the city. “Teams from Sector 56 police station and Crime Branch Sector-31, conducted raids and arrested four people involved in firing and attacking the mosque in Sector 57 on Monday night,” she said.

She identified the suspects as Ankit Tanwar, Rahul Tanwar, Rakesh Tanwar and Ravindra Tanwar -- all residents of Tigra village. She added that they were arrested from Golf Course Extension area under Sector 57.

Senior Gurugram Police officers said that Rahul is a gym trainer and all others are jobless. “They got carried away after hearing about the violence in Nuh, and gathered a crowd from nearby villages. Along with the mob, they headed straight for the mosque in sector 57 and pelted stones. Gunshots were also fired,” said Nitish Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (east).

Social media being scanned

The officers said that the Gurugram police have also identified more than 50 Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts which are suspected to be spreading rumors and posting provocative content.

Agarwal said on Monday some people informed the police that Dinesh Bharti, who runs a cow shelter, shared a provocative video, instigating the Hindus to surround Nuh. “We have arrested him from Ardee City on Tuesday, and a case was registered at Sector 53 police station,” he said.

Flag marches held

Police said in view of the prevalent communal tension, and to establish a sense of security among the city residents, flag marches were conducted by security forces from Rajiv Chowk area to Sectors 50, 40, 53, 56, 29, Dlf Phase 1, 2 , 3 and Sushant Lok

Internet suspension extended

The Haryana government on Wednesday extended till August 5 the suspension of mobile internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal districts and sub divisions Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar of Gurugram district, according to an order by additional chief secretary (ACS-Home) TVSN Prasad.

The government has also announced that Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of Bhiwani police who was given additional charge of Nuh, will function as officer on special duty to additional director general of police (law and order).

