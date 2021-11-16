Special voter enrolment drive on Nov 27, 28, says Delhi CEO

The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) is going to organise a mega enrolment drive on November 27 and 28 in the national capital to facilitate residents to get their names added to the voters’ list.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh, in an interview to Hindustan Times, said the two-day special camp will be organised at all the 13,820 polling stations of Delhi. “I request Delhi residents, especially the youth, to get their names registered in the electoral rolls. The entire process can be done online too, which is way easier and the voter ID card will be delivered at their homes. Still, for those who are uncomfortable with the online process, we will be organising special camps across all polling stations on November 27-28,” said Singh.

People can get their names registered with the Delhi CEO’s office by downloading the ‘Voter Helpline app’, or going to www.nvsp.in, or by visiting the upcoming camps.

The differently abled can do the same by downloading the PWD mobile app. For the homeless, the Delhi CEO organised special camps across 200 shelters on Saturday.

As per the draft electoral roll, Delhi has 14,795,549 registered voters, of which 8,088,031 are male; 6,706,570 female; and 948 third gender. The total number of electors in the final electoral roll of the Delhi as on January 15, 2021 was 14,898,069, data with the CEO office showed.

The special summary revision is significant because municipal elections are going to due to be held in Delhi in April next year. The final electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2022.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh said that the 13,820 booth level officers (BLOs) appointed by him played a mjor role in Covid management.

“From ensuring people follow home quarantine, to patrollig along containment zones, helping in the vaccination process and even contact tracing. BLOs helped the Delhi government in a big way in containment of the epidemic,” Singh said.

