 Speeding Jaguar car hits cab in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, 3 injured
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Speeding Jaguar car hits cab in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, 3 injured

ByHT News Desk
Apr 28, 2024 03:24 PM IST

The Delhi Police said it has identified the owner of the Jaguar car involved in the accident and the teams have been sent to nab the accused.

Three persons, including a cab driver, were injured after a speeding luxury Jaguar car hit the cab in New Delhi's Dhaula Kuan on Sunday, the police said.

The accident took place when the speeding Jaguar car hit the cab and two other vehicles.(ANI)
The accident took place when the speeding Jaguar car hit the cab and two other vehicles.(ANI)

The accident took place when the speeding Jaguar car hit the cab and two other vehicles before halting near the Dhaula Kuan area, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.

The cab driver, Harjeet Singh, a resident of Delhi's Shakarpur and two other passengers sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"A PCR call was received at about 4.55 am regarding the accident of three vehicles and three injured individuals. A team, which was sent to the spot, found that the injured had been shifted to some unknown hospitals," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Later, the police received information from AIIMS regarding the accident in which three people, a cab driver and two passengers, were injured, the DCP added.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told the news agency ANI about the accident and said that two people, a boy and a girl, were in the luxury car and they suffered minor injuries.

"I was sleeping peacefully and suddenly, there was a loud noise and I woke up. I saw two cars coming from opposite directions and colliding with each other. One of the cars then collided with the divider. The Jaguar had two persons, a boy and a girl. They suffered minor injuries," Dheeraj Gupta, the eyewitness said.

"The driver suffered serious injuries. We dialled 100 and called the PCR. The PCR came and then they were taken to the hospital," Gupta added.

The police also informed that they have identified the owner of the Jaguar car involved in the accident and the teams have been sent to nab the accused.

"We have identified the owner of the Jaguar car, who fled the scene after the accident. Teams have been sent to nab the accused," DCP Meena said.

He further said that he probe is underway and the police are trying to find out if more people were injured in the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Speeding Jaguar car hits cab in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, 3 injured
© 2024 HindustanTimes
