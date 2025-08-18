Speeding Thar driver arrested for killing 40-year-old on bike in Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested the 25-year-old driver of the speeding Mahindra Thar that killed a 40-year-old man in Moti Nagar, west Delhi around 1am on Saturday, officers said. The accused, Amrinder Singh, a resident of Sudarshan Park in Moti Nagar, was arrested in Ludhiana late Saturday night. The Mahindra Thar involved in the accident. (HT Photo)

Singh was returning from a party with a woman when he rammed into a motorbike that had halted on the roadside on Patel Road, police said. The victim, Bechu Lal, a contractor, was on his way to meet a relative at a hospital but had stopped on the roadside to take a phone call. He was talking on the phone when the speeding Thar hit him, police said.

The victim, Bechu Lal. (HT Photo)

The impact flung Lal several metres away, and the speeding Thar went on to hit another parked truck, which was pushed by the impact to collide with another parked vehicle.

After the accident, Singh fled from the spot and left his car behind.Singh’s woman companion also fled with him; however, police said they will not take action against her since she was not driving.

Purported videos taken by locals showed a vodka bottle in the driver’s seat inside the Thar. Police also confirmed that they seized a liquor bottle.

The victim’s bike. (HT Photo)

A senior police officer said, “A case was immediately registered early on Saturday, and teams led by inspector Varun Dalal were sent to look for the accused, who has a flex board business. The accused first went towards a gurudwara and then left for Ludhiana. Teams were sent to arrest him there. At night, the accused surrendered in Ludhiana. Police teams were already there and brought him back to Delhi.”

During interrogation, Singh said that the bike “suddenly” came in front of his car, police said. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said that Singh has been arrested and legal proceedings are being carried out.

Another senior officer said, “We are questioning him about the vodka bottle and will also take him for medical tests. The victim is survived by five children, a wife and parents who live in Ghonda in Uttar Pradesh.”

This is the second fatal accident involving a Thar this week. Last Sunday, two men in their 30s were killed after a Thar hit them and then rammed into a pole near Talkatora Stadium. Police arrested the accused, Ashish Bachchas, in connection with the case and allegedly found a bag full of drugs in his car.