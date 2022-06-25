Stalker shoots woman after she refuses to talk
Gurugram: A stalker allegedly shot at a woman after she refused to talk with him on a main road in Sector 8 under IMT Manesar police station limits on Saturday morning, said police.
Police said that the suspect, aged around 20 years and the victim, aged 19 years, studied together at a private school in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Police said that suspect had reached the spot from Ghaziabad and from preliminary investigation, it seems that he had reached the spot with the motive to murder her. He was allegedly in a one-sided affair with the woman and had made advances several times in order to befriend her from their school days, which she had rejected repeatedly.
According to police, the suspect, who came on a motorcycle, had started following the woman soon after she left her hostel on foot and was on her way to the office. Police said that he intercepted her on the main road in Sector 8 and attempted to strike a conversation, but the victim refused.
Police said that when the woman moved ahead, the suspect pulled out a pistol and opened fire, causing injuries at the back of her head.
Police said a senior colleague of the woman had approached her after he sensed trouble as she had moved ahead ignoring the suspect and was an eye-witness to the incident.
Police added that after hearing the gunshot, commuters panicked as a large number of them were on their way to work in nearby factories.
The suspect attempted to flee from the spot after the incident, but his motorcycle developed a snag. He left it behind and ran for some distance. Later, he snatched another motorcycle from a passerby at gunpoint and escaped, police added.
Police said that the woman’s colleague and other commuters informed emergency services after which an ambulance reached the spot and she was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38.
Investigators said that the suspect hails from Modinagar in Ghaziabad, while the woman also hails from the same district. According to police, the victim’s condition is critical due to blood loss.
The victim’s father, who had rushed to the hospital from Ghaziabad, said that the suspect was continuously troubling her since the past few years.
“He was troubling my daughter and we had to approach his family six months back. We visited his residence in order to ask his parents to make their son understand,” he said. The father said that they also conveyed the man’s family that their daughter was not interested in him.
“My daughter had studied from IMT, Manesar, and was residing in a hostel with one of her friends. She started working for an information technology firm in Sector 8 around eight months back,” the father said.
An FIR against the suspect was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Saturday evening. The woman had alleged that on multiple occasions, she had fights with the suspect as he used to follow her.
Subhash Chand, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said that they are trying to trace the suspect and will nab him at the earliest.
“A police team has been sent to Ghaziabad in order to know about his probable hideouts. A separate FIR is also under process for snatching the motorcycle of a passerby,” SHO Chand added.
Ludhiana logs 42 Covid cases, highest in 4 months
As many as 42 fresh Covid cases were reported from the district on Saturday, the highest in the last four months. While a total of 87 cases were reported in May, the number of cases have witnessed an exponential jump in June with 326 cases and eight deaths being reported in 25 days. The district currently has 161 active cases, of which 157 patients are under home isolation.
Panel takes stock of facilities at Ludhiana Railway Station
The passenger amenities committee of Indian Railways, led by chairperson PK Krishnadas, conducted an inspection at the Ludhiana Railway Station on Saturday. The team checked the damage caused during the protest against the Agnipath scheme around seven days ago. Krishnadas took details of the damage from station director Abhinav Singla and also directed the authorities to prepare a report. The committee members found that the retiring rooms at the station were dirty.
Charges framed against BJP leader Som, his three aides in 13-yr-old case
Special MP/MLA court upper civil judge (senior division) Mayank Jaiswal framed against former BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his three aides in connection with a 13-year-old road blocking case in Muzaffarnagar on Friday (June 24). Som and his three Jaipal Singh and Kamod, guards Virender Singh allegedly had a scuffle with traffic police on March 17, 2009 during Lok Sabha election campaign in Muzaffarnagar.
Ludhiana: Snatchers’ gang busted with arrest of 5 men
The Sahnewal police on Friday solved at least 60 snatching cases with the arrest of five members of a gang. The accused have been identified as Guddu Kumar of Makkar Colony; Sunny Kumar and Tunna Kumar of Sherpur; and Abhay Chauhan and Sooraj of Samrat Colony. They were arrested by the police on the basis of a tip-off from near Eastman Chowk, Dhandari Kalan. They also targeted factory workers going home at night.
Shiv Sena workers damage Pune office of rebel MLA
The Shiv Sena workers on Saturday vandalised an office of rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant, who is currently camping with other dissidents led by Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. Following the attack at Sawant's Bhairavnath Sugar Works office located at Balaji area in Katraj in the morning, police provided protection to his other offices and residence in Pune. The Sena workers also ransacked an office of Shinde at Sadashiv peth.
