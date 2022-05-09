States directed to take measures to control dust

With the air quality in Delhi-NCR mostly hovering between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories last month, the sub-committee appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has written to the states asking them to intensify dust-control measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

In a meeting held by the sub-committee, it was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the air quality is likely to remain ‘poor’ in the coming days, owing to strong winds which will cause dust-resuspension across NCR.

“...concerned implementation agencies are directed to intensify dust control measures such as mechanized sweeping, especially on roads with heavy traffic; enforcement of prescribed dust mitigation measures at large construction sites and management of construction and demolition waste (C&D) waste,” said the order dated May 4.