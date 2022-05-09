States directed to take measures to control dust
With the air quality in Delhi-NCR mostly hovering between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories last month, the sub-committee appointed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has written to the states asking them to intensify dust-control measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
In a meeting held by the sub-committee, it was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the air quality is likely to remain ‘poor’ in the coming days, owing to strong winds which will cause dust-resuspension across NCR.
“...concerned implementation agencies are directed to intensify dust control measures such as mechanized sweeping, especially on roads with heavy traffic; enforcement of prescribed dust mitigation measures at large construction sites and management of construction and demolition waste (C&D) waste,” said the order dated May 4.
Haryana: 14 STPs sanctioned for Ghaggar-Yamuna areas
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the central government has sanctioned 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) under a micro-irrigation system in Ghaggar and Yamuna river areas. The chief secretary said the capacity of 156 STPs is being increased in the state by public health department, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, urban local bodies and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority. Of these, work on 74 STPs is nearing completion and the rest will be completed soon, he added.
Haryana: Defence services aspirants protest ‘delay’ in written tests
Hundreds of youths staged protests in Bhiwani, Hisar, Rohtak, Jind and other parts of Haryana on Sunday, asking the central government to conduct the pending written tests for recruitment in various wings of the armed forces. The defence services aspirants alleged that the screening and physical tests were conducted about two years ago, but written tests were deferred following the Covid pandemic.
Haryana registered 16% rise in GST collection: Dushyant
Haryana deputy chief minister said on Sunday that the state registered 16% increase in revenue from the goods and services tax in 2021-22 and bagged fifth slot in the entire country in GST collection. “We have set a target of ₹40,000 crore for GST collection this year,” hDushyantadded. The deputy CM said the total collection of the SGST has been ₹15,115 crore, which was earlier ₹11,959 crore.
Nadda, Khattar to inaugurate cancer care centre in Ambala on May 9
A tertiary care cancer centre named after former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, built at a cost of ₹72 crore in Ambala Cantonment, is all set for inauguration by BJP's national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday. Officials said that Nadda is expected to arrive via train at Ambala Cantonment railway station, from where Health minister Anil Vij will accompany him to the event site.
Karnal: MBBS student kills self with father’s licensed pistol
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed himself with the licensed pistol of his father in Karnal's Nissing, police said on Sunday. The deceased was the son of a Karnal-based doctor and a student of MBBS final year at a college in Bengaluru. Police officials said the incident took place on Sunday when the deceased was alone in his room.
