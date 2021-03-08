Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped
- As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
Travellers on Delhi Metro’s Red Line (connecting Rithala and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), will soon notice revamped stations, with contemporary interiors, new signage, and additional escalators.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which started renovation work in 2019 on the Red Line, the first Metro corridor in the city, has completed work on 12 of the 21 stations between Rithala and Dilshad Garden.
At these 12 stations, exteriors were replaced with contemporary and easy to maintain material, flooring was re-laid, old drainage systems were re-laid and rerouted to prevent any leakage, and new lighting and signage were installed. Apart from this improvements were made on the circulation area and footpaths were made for better aesthetics inside the station premises.
As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.
In a statement released on Sunday, the DMRC said that the renovation work has been completed at the Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Welcome and Shastri Park among other stations. For the remaining stations on the corridor, work is expected to be done by May this year, DMRC said.
Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gurdwara body starts dialysis hub
- The Panth Ratan Baba Harban Singh Ji Dialysis block in Bala Sahib hospital complex started treating patients from Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: The shrine’s best-kept secret
- Whatever, the two ascetics are buried next to each other, separated by a neem tree. For that reason, many consider the landmark as a twin shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce judgment tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSGMC launches 'India's biggest' dialysis facility inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police seizes hukkas from restaurant, tweets 'pawri nahi ho rahi hai'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records maximum temperature at 34 degrees Celsius, air quality poor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports less than 300 new Covid-19 cases after 2 days, active cases jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 85% staff of Delhi Prisons received Covid-19 vaccine shots: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 1,000 Delhi Police personnel trained to tackle cyber-crime amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rich, rustic, robust: The taste of Punjab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SOPs outlined for vaccination of healthcare workers unregistered on CoWin app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi will have its own school education board
- Unlike other states, Delhi does not have its own state education board. There are about 1,500,000 government school students in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP has worked for Dalits: CM
- The AAP has only worked and struggled for the poor and Dalits in the last five years,” said Kejriwal, at an event organised by an NGO in Tukhlakabad Extension on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
College of Art clarifies: Students to get DU degrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP accuses North MCD of ₹546 cr irregularities in Rani Jhansi flyover project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox