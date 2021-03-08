Stations on Metro’s Red line revamped

Travellers on Delhi Metro’s Red Line (connecting Rithala and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), will soon notice revamped stations, with contemporary interiors, new signage, and additional escalators.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which started renovation work in 2019 on the Red Line, the first Metro corridor in the city, has completed work on 12 of the 21 stations between Rithala and Dilshad Garden.

At these 12 stations, exteriors were replaced with contemporary and easy to maintain material, flooring was re-laid, old drainage systems were re-laid and rerouted to prevent any leakage, and new lighting and signage were installed. Apart from this improvements were made on the circulation area and footpaths were made for better aesthetics inside the station premises.

As part of the revamp, new CCTV cameras, with better technology for improved clarity, additional escalators, bird spikes to prevent tripping of the overhead electrification (OHE) due to bird menace, were also installed.

In a statement released on Sunday, the DMRC said that the renovation work has been completed at the Dilshad Garden, Jhilmil, Mansarovar Park, Welcome and Shastri Park among other stations. For the remaining stations on the corridor, work is expected to be done by May this year, DMRC said.

Through Saturday-Sunday night, DMRC managing director, Mangu Singh inspected the revamped stations and also assessed the progress of work in other stations.