Stinking drain in Delhi’s GK-1 to be covered with sheets: Panel

A joint committee comprising members of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suggested that a portion of the 6.5-km Kushak drain near Greater Kailash-1 (GK-1) be covered with acrylic fiber sheets to temporarily block the foul smell emanating from the sewage, the panel informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) . Grievances raised by residents of GK-1 said that toxic gases were being released through the drain that flows through several neighbourhoods. Though 85% of the drain is covered, but it is open in the remaining parts, including the area behind GK-1’s B block. (HT Photo)

Informing NGT in a report, the committee has said that the stormwater drain is likely to be sewage-free by middle of 2025, with six out of the 11 sewage entry points already being trapped and connected to sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last year in May, NGT formed the joint committee to look into the grievances raised by residents living in different parts of south Delhi, including GK-1, saying that toxic gases were being released through the drain that flows through several neighbourhoods. Though 85% of the drain is covered, but it is open in the remaining parts, including the area behind GK-1’s B block.

“In order to mitigate the suffering of the petitioners and RWA (residents welfare association) and to safeguard the residents from the foul gases emitting out from the open portion, the RWA (GK-1) may be permitted to temporarily cover the drain by placing arch-shaped transparent acrylic fiber sheets or a removable pre-cast RCC slab,” said the submission, dated February 19, adding that the RWA has already decided to do so, during an informal meeting held recently, by utilising its own funds.

Kushak drain flows through a number of south Delhi neighbourhoods, including Chirag Dilli, Mehrauli, INA, Shahpur Jat, Defence Colony, GK and Pushp Vihar. It eventually meets the Barapullah drain and the sewage flows into the Yamuna.

All drains in Delhi come under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which also runs the city’s sewage treatment plants.

The report said that the six points from where sewage was entering the drain have already been connected to the existing STPs, with the remaining work to be completed over the next 18 months. Sewage was still entering the drain from five points — Jagdamba camp in Sheikh Sarai, Krishi Vihar in Chirag Dilli, Press Enclave Road, Tigri & Sangam Vihar and Mehrauli, it added.

Bimal Kapoor, secretary, GK-1’s B block RWA, said that the RWA would welcome solutions and would be open to contributing funds to cover the drain, but MCD and DJB also need to do the same. “Over 50 metres of the drain is currently uncovered, from which sewage flows right behind the houses and a strong pungent smell comes from the drain. Living in the area has become extremely difficult for the residents. Until the drain is sewage-free, we are open to temporary solutions, but it is difficult for RWA alone to fund the acrylic sheets. We want DJB and MCD to contribute too,” he said.