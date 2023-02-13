Strong winds in Delhi lead to drop in mercury, better air day

The Capital recorded strong surface winds of 20-40kmph on Sunday, leading to an improvement in air quality as well as a slight dip in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung -- representational of Delhi’s weather-- was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius (°C), which is one degree above normal for this time of year. In comparison, Delhi’s maximum temperature was 27.7°C on Saturday and a month-high of 29.7°C on Friday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speed will be strong on Monday as well, due to the impact of a western disturbance, with a rise in temperature from Tuesday onwards. Delhi’s maximum temperature is forecast to cross 30°C on February 18.

“We are seeing cold northwesterly winds once again, which can lead to a slight drop in the maximum and minimum temperatures. It will drop further on Monday. However, this impact will be short-lived, with a rise in temperature expected once again from Tuesday onwards as wind speeds drop,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8°C on Sunday – one degree below normal. In comparison, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C on Saturday.

Srivastava said Delhi recorded wind speeds of 20kmph-40kmph during the day. Wind speeds are expected to be even higher on Monday. “This will lead to a maximum temperature of around 22°C on Monday, while the minimum temperature will be around 9°C,” he said.

From Tuesday onwards, a drop in wind speed will lead to the maximum and minimum temperatures rising to 26°C and 12°C respectively, and further to around 28°C and 13°C on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) reading of 171 (moderate), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin--an improvement from a reading of 275 (poor) on Saturday. Forecasts of the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a model under the ministry of earth sciences, shows Delhi’s air quality is likely to stay “moderate” till February 15, due to strong surface winds.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

“Delhi’s air quality is likely to improve further but will remain in the ‘moderate’ category on February 13 and 14. The air quality is likely to deteriorate after that, but it will only touch the upper end of the ‘moderate’ category on February 15,” EWS said.