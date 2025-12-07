Student sexually assaulted by senior on school premises in Rohini, case filed

NEW DELHI Police said a schoolteacher came across the video, following which the school administration alerted the victim’s family and police.

A 15-year-old boy student of a government school in Aman Vihar, Rohini, is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a 11-year-old junior student on the school premises on multiple occasions, threatening him with a knife and blackmailing him with a recorded video, police officers aware of the matter said. Police have registered a case and are in the process of apprehending the 15-year-old boy.

A senior police officer said a schoolteacher came across the video, following which the school administration alerted the victim’s family and police. A case was registered on their complaint under provisions of the POCSO Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, on December 4.

In his statement, the victim alleged that the perpetrator used a knife to intimidate him when he tried to resist or disclose his assaults. He said he was sexually assaulted in the washroom, in the presence of the suspect’s friends, and on one occasion, they recorded a video.

Police said the survivor told counsellors that he had been unable to disclose the incident earlier due to fear and constant threats. Investigators are now examining how long the abuse continued, whether the assaults took place during school hours, and if there were other children present at the time.

Police said the 11-year-old’s parents run a small business in Balbir Vihar, while the suspect lives in Karala and his parents work as daily wage labourers. “Socio-economic background will have no bearing on the investigation. However, support system is being provided and counselling is underway,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said that the reported circulation of the video will be probed. “Any creation, possession or transmission of child sexual abuse material attracts provisions of POCSO as well as the IT Act. We will examine every device and try to determine who viewed or forwarded the video,” the officer said.

A medical examination of the younger child was done and the boy was counselled, police said. They are also probing whether other students were involved.