New Delhi, A clash allegedly broke out between two groups of students at the South Asian University here over non-vegetarian food being served in the mess on Maha Shivratri on Wednesday. Students clash at Delhi's South Asian University over non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri

The warring groups Students' Federation of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of instigating violence.

The SAU administration has yet to issue any statement on the alleged incident. However, the Delhi Police said the situation at the university was peaceful and no formal complaint has been received by it. It also said that an internal inquiry is being conducted by the varsity.

According to a senior police officer, "A PCR call regarding a quarrel was received from South Asian University at around 3.45 pm in Maidangarhi Police Station. When we reached the spot, there was an altercation taking place between two groups in the mess."

According to an official statement by SFI Delhi, the ABVP members attacked some students in the university mess for not complying with their demand that non-vegetarian food should not be served on Maha Shivratri.

The SFI alleged that the ABVP members physically assaulted students, including women, and even attacked mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food.

It demanded immediate action from the SAU administration against the perpetrators.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated ABVP, however, countered the claims and alleged that the SFI members forcibly attempted to serve non-vegetarian food in a mess designated for fasting students, the students' body said in a statement.

The ABVP members argued that this act was a violation of religious freedom and an attempt to disrupt religious harmony. The organisation has demanded an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible.

Purported videos of the clash in the mess have surfaced online.

The Delhi SFI also posted a video on its X handle claiming that the ABVP members attacked women students in the SAU mess.

"The ABVP attacks women students in SAU. Showing their cowardice and anti-women attitude, ABVP attacked women students in SAU. We condemn the ABVP's actions in the most fierce terms and extend solidarity to the courageous students of SAU," the SFI Delhi said in the post.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.