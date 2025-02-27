Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Students clash at Delhi's South Asian University over non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri

PTI |
Feb 27, 2025 12:21 AM IST

Students clash at Delhi's South Asian University over non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri

New Delhi, A clash allegedly broke out between two groups of students at the South Asian University here over non-vegetarian food being served in the mess on Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

Students clash at Delhi's South Asian University over non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri
Students clash at Delhi's South Asian University over non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri

The warring groups Students' Federation of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused each other of instigating violence.

The SAU administration has yet to issue any statement on the alleged incident. However, the Delhi Police said the situation at the university was peaceful and no formal complaint has been received by it. It also said that an internal inquiry is being conducted by the varsity.

According to a senior police officer, "A PCR call regarding a quarrel was received from South Asian University at around 3.45 pm in Maidangarhi Police Station. When we reached the spot, there was an altercation taking place between two groups in the mess."

According to an official statement by SFI Delhi, the ABVP members attacked some students in the university mess for not complying with their demand that non-vegetarian food should not be served on Maha Shivratri.

The SFI alleged that the ABVP members physically assaulted students, including women, and even attacked mess staff for serving non-vegetarian food.

It demanded immediate action from the SAU administration against the perpetrators.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated ABVP, however, countered the claims and alleged that the SFI members forcibly attempted to serve non-vegetarian food in a mess designated for fasting students, the students' body said in a statement.

The ABVP members argued that this act was a violation of religious freedom and an attempt to disrupt religious harmony. The organisation has demanded an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible.

Purported videos of the clash in the mess have surfaced online.

The Delhi SFI also posted a video on its X handle claiming that the ABVP members attacked women students in the SAU mess.

"The ABVP attacks women students in SAU. Showing their cowardice and anti-women attitude, ABVP attacked women students in SAU. We condemn the ABVP's actions in the most fierce terms and extend solidarity to the courageous students of SAU," the SFI Delhi said in the post.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On