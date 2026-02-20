Students removed from arts faculty while trying to hold press briefing against DU protest ban

Around 10 students affiliated with groups including the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), All India Students Federation (AISF) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) attempted to hold a press briefing at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty on Thursday to protest a recent one-month ban on demonstrations on campus, but were removed by security personnel shortly after they began speaking. On February 17, the Delhi University Office of the Proctor banned “public meetings”, “demonstrations” and “protests” for one month, citing law and order concerns on campus. (HT Archive)

Holding placards reading “Silencing dissent is not democracy”, the students demanded the rollback of the Proctor Office’s February 17 order prohibiting public meetings, demonstrations and protests for a month, and also expressed concerns over shrinking democratic space within the university.

Addressing the gathering, AIDSO Delhi state secretary Shreya said the recent order reflects the shrinking space to exercise democratic rights on campus.

“The administration and police are not our primary concern. What troubles us more is the curbing of democracy on campus and the various measures being taken to suppress dissent,” Shreya said.

She added that while the possibility of being detained for holding a press briefing against the order made her anxious, the ongoing threat to freedom of speech and expression on campus was far more alarming.

Another 28-year-old research scholar, Saumya Samal, said the number of guards deployed at each gate had been increased to ensure that students do not dare to speak out.

“The usual number of guards at the gate has increased significantly, from one or two to nearly eight or 10 at the Arts Faculty. Everyone knows why this increase has happened. It is not for the safety of students, but to ensure that students don’t speak their mind,” she said.

“All students, faculty members and staff of the University of Delhi are hereby informed that public meetings, processions, demonstrations and protests of any kind are strictly prohibited within the university campus for a period of one month,” DU proctor Manoj Kumar Singh said in the order.

“The order is issued in view of information received indicating that unrestricted public gatherings, processions or demonstrations on campus may lead to obstruction of traffic, threats to human life, and disturbance of public peace,” it added.