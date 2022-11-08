‘Ready to be hanged if wrong’: Conman Sukesh's fresh letter targeting Kejriwal

In an open challenge to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday released another piercing letter and said he was "ready to be hanged" if the corruption allegations were false. He dared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo to prove him wrong or "resign and retire from politics for good".

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail over charges of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act (PMLA), maintained that his claims were true and alleged that he was getting constant threats and pressure from AAP to withdraw his complaint to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. “Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you and your associates said, I am ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you will resign and retire from politics for good,” the conman wrote in his latest letter, made public by his lawyer.

“I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation,” he continued, rejecting AAP's allegations that he was "spewing lies".

Sukesh, in his letter, questioned why he was being coerced by the jail administration to withdraw his earlier complaint if it was not true. “Kejriwal Ji, why was Mr Jain constantly asking me to withdraw complaint… Why was I constantly threatened… Why afraid of enquiry? What are you scared of if you are truthful?” he asked.

In his complaint to the LG last month, conman Sukesh had accused Delhi minister Satyendar Jain of extorting ₹10 crore from him. He also accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of seeking “ ₹50 crore for a nomination to the Rajya Sabha”, and alleged former DG Sandeep Goel and the jail administration's involvement in it.

The AAP alleged that he was trying to malign the image of the party at the behest of the BJP, claiming that they were using him in their advantage in fear of the prospect of losing the Gujarat Assembly polls and MCD polls in Delhi – both scheduled for early December. “Kejriwal ji don’t keep saying all this is being done because of elections, let me tell you something and give you a piece of advice. You know me very well. You and Mr Jain are among the few people, who know me very well so, don’t hallucinate that won’t give evidence against all that I have said or won’t testify,” said Sukesh, in an apparent dare to the Delhi chief minister.

“Please Kejriwal ji, don’t daydream about winning elections as people are seeing everything, your drama won’t work anymore; your karma, your lies, you will be defeated badly for sure,” he wrote.

This is the third letter released by the conman. In his previous letter, released by his lawyer on Monday, he sought a CBI probe against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). “Allow me to file FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed,” he had said.

(With inputs from ANI)

