Sultanpuri horror: Sisodia meets Anjali’s family, assures job to next of her kin

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of Sultanpuri accident victim Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged by a car in the early hours of New Year's Day, and assured a job to next of her kin, apart from the ex gratia of ₹10 lakh earlier announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Sisodia also targeted the central government, which controls the Delhi Police, alleging that they are using all of their power to destroy the Opposition instead of controlling the law and order situation.

“ ₹10 lakh will be given to her family and efforts will be made to provide a job to one of her family members,” Sisodia said. “It's unfortunate that BJP is using all powers to destroy the Opposition instead of controlling law and order."

On Tuesday, Kejriwal announced an ex gratia to the victim's family and promised to support the family to the fullest extent possible with legal aid. A delegation of 12 AAP legislators also met with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday, raising the issue of alleged lapse in "police action" on the day of the incident, and submitted a memorandum with five demands, including the removal of deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra K Singh.

The delegation led by AAP's chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also demanded the dismissal of all police officers stationed along the route that the accused took, as well as the dismissal of the officer who lodged the first information report (FIR) under minor sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The death of the 20-year-old woman on New Year's night shook the nation after she was hit by a car driven by five men who admitted to being drunk that night. She became entangled under the car and was dragged for approximately 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the city.

The autopsy report ruled out any sexual assault on the woman, and her friend Nidhi, who the police said was with the victim during the accident and was also taken as the primary 'eye witness,' stated that the men were aware that Anjali was trapped under the car.

All five accused were arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, a non-bailable offence, and the woman's mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security.

(With ANI inputs)

