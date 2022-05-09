Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh area. The SC asks the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi high court in the matter.

The top had earlier agreed to hear a petition challenging a demolition drive by the civic body in the Shaheen Bagh area that led to a massive uproar hours ago. The drive was halted as locals blocked movement of traffic and bulldozers that had reached the area as part of the anti-encroachment drive.

The petition was filed by the CPI(M)'s Delhi unit and Hawkers Union on Saturday terming the anti-encroachment exercise of the civic body was a "violation of principles of natural justice, statutes and the Constitution".

“Why is CPI(M) filing the petition?” the SC said, adding it cannot interfere at the behest of a political party.

The petition was CPI(M) withdraws petition. SC dismissed petition as withdrawn with liberty to approach the HC.

The petitioners had said they were not unauthorised occupants or encroachers as alleged by the respondents -- the SDMC and others.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had earlier come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. The operation was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.

