Supreme Court judge recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain’s interim bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday extended the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain till September 12 in a money laundering case after the matter was adjourned after justice PK Mishra recused himself from the hearing. ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. (File image)

Jain, who is recuperating from a spinal operation, had obtained interim medical bail on May 26 and had requested for an extension for his post-operation recovery.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the request insisting on his surrender and an independent examination of the former minister by a medical board constituted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Also Read: SC extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail by five weeks

The matter came up before a bench of justices AS Bopanna and Prashant Kumar Mishra on Friday when one of the judges – justice Mishra – expressed his desire to recuse from the matter.

Justice Bopanna directed the matter to be placed before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for constituting a bench of which justice Mishra is not a member.

Till the next date of hearing, the Court directed the interim bail to continue.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Jain along with advocate Vivek Jain informed the Court that the matter needs to be heard immediately and requested for a fixed date next week.

The bench directed the matter to come up on September 12.

On the previous date, Jain showed his latest medical reports of his condition where the doctors advised him to take physiotherapy, aquatic exercises, with limitations on movements.

The ED had agreed to provide all the necessary treatment in custody, including provision for a swimming pool to conduct aquatic exercises, but insisted on his surrender as the agency felt there was nothing in the medical report warranting an extension of bail.

ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on charges of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.