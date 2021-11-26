Survey shows increase in cases of anaemia across India

There has been an increase in anaemia—a condition that results in low concentration of the blood-carrying cell haemoglobin—across age group and gender, according to the recently released data for the complete fifth round of the National Family Heath Survey, prompting the government to take a “hard look” at its Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme, according to a senior government official.

“The Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme was launched in 2018 and a large part of the survey was conducted in 2019 itself, hence the full impact of the programme might not have been captured. However, the numbers still shouldn’t have gone up. This indicates that we need to take a hard look at the programme—probably modify or add supplements, change diet packages, and address the core issue of nutrition throughly,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The Anaemia Mukt Bharat programme focuses on prophylactic iron folic acid supplementation, identification of anaemic cases, and their referral and treatment, in addition to improving nutrition.

Anaemia has increase in children between the ages of 6 and 59 months to 67.1% from 58.6% in the previous round of survey conducted in 2015-16. In women between the ages of 15 and 49 years, it has increased to 57% from 53.1%; in pregnant women it has gone up to 52.2% from 50.4%.

The data for the survey was collected in two phases -- between January 4, 2020 and March 2, 2020 (prior to the Covid-19 lockdown), and between November 21, 2020 and January 20, 2021. A total of 9,486 households, 11,159 women, and 1,700 men were surveyed in the Capital. All the comparative figures are from NFHS-4, for which data was collected in 2015-16.

Severe anaemia during pregnancy can lead to several complications including pre-term birth.

There are two reasons for high prevalence of anaemia in India—one, the cutoff for the level of haemoglobin is high and better suited for Caucasian population and two, the levels are lower when a prick test is conducted. One of the anomalies is likely to be address during the next round of NFHS for which data collection will begin in 2022.

“The measured value of haemoglobin is lower when a finger prick test is conducted as opposed to blood drawn from the veins. Now, in NFHS-5 the prick test was conducted but we are planning to measure the haemoglobin level from blood drawn from the vein for the next round of survey to discount at least the measurement bias,” the official said.

The official explained that the need for haemoglobin to carry oxygen throughout the body is directly proportional to the muscle mass.

The current cutoff for haemoglobin levels is 12gm/decilitre for women and between 11 and 12gm/decilitre for children. A study from the Indian Institute of Population Sciences, Delhi, and St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, suggests this is high for Indians and is leading to anaemia being over-diagnosed in the country.