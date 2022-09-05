#TeachersDay reel: Our professors are real stars!
On Teacher’s Day, Delhi University students share what makes them admire their professors like real-life stars! Some have mind-blowing methods like The Professor from Money Heist, some have great career counselling skills like Jeetu bhaiya from Kota Factory, and others teach their pupils to live life to the fullest, like Sushmita Sen aka Chandni Chopra from Main Hoon Na. Students share how these professors remind them of popular onscreen characters.
Come September 5, and almost everyone remembers to wish their beloved teachers, Happy Teacher’s Day! These are the rocks from our schooling and college years, who not only contribute to our careers, but also put their heart and sweat in shaping our overall personalities. And that’s why students of Delhi University admire their mind-blowing skills, great academic counselling, and their teachings to live life to the fullest. Taking examples from a few popular characters onscreen, students share which professor is their real life star.
Shyam Lal College’s Jeetu bhaiya
If web series Kota Factory’s Jeetu bhaiya (portrayed by actor Jitendra Kumar) has been a fav among viewers, then assistant professor Mohd Sajid’s fan following on campus is no less and is therefore referred to as Jeetu bhaiya of real life, for often offering helpful solutions to his students. “He is just like Jeetu bhaiya. Vo humari baat ko, challenges ko samajhte hai and he help us out kaafi careful consideration ke saath,” says Aayush Jain, a student of BCom at Shyam Lal College. Sajid smiles and says, “I have watched both seasons of the web show, and I wouldn’t deny I do relate to this character. I do see some similarities when it comes to understanding the personal problems that students face. I always try to identify the weak points and then teaching through simple ways to keep the focus on clearing the doubts of the students.”
‘Ma’am’s personality shone right through the laptop screen’
Talk of onscreen teachers and Main Hoon Na’s Sushmita Sen aka Chandni Chopra can never be forgotten due to her beautiful sarees. Niyati Chandra, a final-year student of Kamala Nehru College (KNC) says, “Being a teacher who always believes in educating young minds beyond the textbook, the way our Sanchita ma’am carries and expresses herself, she has been a true source of inspiration and confidence to many like me! Especially in the academic sphere where individuality is extensively under appreciated, she owns her style while being a profound scholar.” Another final-year student of KNC, Kasturi Dev Chodhury, recalls, “Starting college online was especially hard since we barely had any chances to know each other. Sanchita ma’am’s personality however would shine right through the laptop screen. Watching her put in effort and refusing to compromise on self-expression during those years, when most of us felt reduced to faceless names on the screen, was very inspiring.”
Sanchita Khurana, who is now a professor of English Literature at Deshbandhu College, hears the compliments on her dressing style and admits that her students do approach her seeking fashion advice. “For me, teaching is not only about a particular subject. It’s about allowing students the space and giving them the wherewithal to discover themselves. In my decade-long teaching career, students quite often tell me they are influenced by my style and fashion sense. They ask me where I bought a particular saree or piece of jewellery from, for instance. It is flattering of course. But more importantly, it makes me happy when young women tell me that by looking at me, they derived the confidence to dress however they wanted to or they were able to negotiate their body image issues. I am proud of the fact that I can inspire them to embrace their unique voice, whether it is in terms of forming a critical opinion or making a fashion choice,” says Khurana, adding, “Why assume that intellectual rigour is mutually exclusive to being fashionable?”
The Professor knows it all!
Aman Nawaz, an assistant professor of English Literature at Sri Venkateswara College, reminds his students of the iconic Money Heist character, The Professor, for his leadership qualities and sharpness. A recent graduate from the college, Ria Majumdar recalls how Nawaz’s resemblance with the character, portrayed by Alvaro Morte, was evident in the first lecture itself. “Twenty minutes into the class and seeing his overall personality I thought ‘He looks just like the professor from Money Heist!’ I told my friends about it and with time and each passing lecture his traits put more to the mix and now a whole group of people started agreeing with my theory. During his lectures, Aman sir was always soft-spoken, well versed with the material, aka strategy, and something lit up in his tone when he spoke about literary criticism and Achebe. Add all these up with his looks and we get a professor who resembles the star, The Professor!”
Nawaz shares how a senior colleague had shared a photo of The Professor with him and said, “Could be you…in 15 years”. He chuckles adding, “There have been students and friends who’ve pointed out the similarity. But my aim is to steer the careers of students in the right direction where they get to express themselves and live with honesty.”
Author tweets @priyaanshie_
