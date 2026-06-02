Teen dies week after being shot at restaurant in Amar Colony

New Delhi: A week nearly being shot at a restaurant in Amar Colony, a 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Centre Monday morning, police said. Police said the postmortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday (Photo for representation)

The victim, who had a class 12 student at a private school in south Delhi, had been on the ventilator since the incident on May 26 when the bullet hit the back of his neck.

Police said the postmortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday

Speaking to HT over the phone, his father, with his voice heavy with emotion said, “Such men should get the strictest punishment. Today, they have done this with my son. Tomorrow, they will do it with someone else.”

The 37-year-old who runs a laundry business in Chhatarpur said his son paid the price for standing up for his friend.

Around 7:30pm on May 26, the victim and his female friend were at a restaurant in Amar Colony when three boys passed by their table. They allegedly stared at her and one of them even touched herchair, according to what the girl told the police.

When the victim stared back at them, the boys went outside to their car, where the 16-year-old pulled out the gun and shot the teenager after returning to the restaurant. They then fled the spot.

The 17-year-old was first rushed to Moolchand Hospital with the help of locals from where he was referred to AIIMS.

On May 27, police apprehended the 16-year-old from Shyam Nagar near Okhla Estate. They also recovered the weapon used in the crime and seized the car.

Police said that his associates — Jai Kumar, 24, resident of Sangam Vihar and a taxi driver by profession, and Yash Bhiduri, 18, resident of Jaitpur –- were arrested on Sunday after multiple raids on their hideouts. Another accused is currently at large.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that the weapon belonged to the fourth person who is absconding.

Police said that they will move an application to try the minor accused as an adult as he has a firing case registered against him in 2025 also.

“The girl’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate in the next few days and we will try to file the chargesheet in the next 10 days,” an investigator said.