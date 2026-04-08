Teen killed as truck rams bike in west Delhi

A 19-year-old man was killed after a truck allegedly rammed into his motorcycle in west Delhi’s Paschim Vigar East, police said on Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as Krishan Mohan, a resident of Peeragarhi Camp.

Police identified the deceased as Krishan Mohan, a resident of Peeragarhi Camp.

According to police, a call regarding the accident was received at Paschim Vihar East police station at around 11.13 pm on Monday. The caller said a truck had hit a motorcycle near metro pillar no. 213 on the road stretch from Punjabi Bagh towards Peeragarhi Chowk.

Police said that a team reached the spot and found the ride dead. “His motorcycle, a black Pulsar was found damaged at the scene,” an officer said.

Police said the truck bearing Haryana registration number was also found at the spot in a damaged condition. “The truck and its driver was caught by the people,” the officer said, adding the driver was identified as Saurabh Kumar, 26, a resident of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that a case has been registered on charges of causing death by negligence and accused has been arrested. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the collision.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was not holding a valid driving licence at the time of the accident, officers said.