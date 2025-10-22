Teen killed, four injured in two stabbing incidents in south Delhi

A 19-year-old man was killed and four others injured in two separate stabbing incidents in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area on Diwali night, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ankit alias Kanchi, was attacked by a group of youths in the Kali Building area of Block J late Monday. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said Ankit, who lived with his family in Dakshinpuri, was with friends around midnight when 10 to 12 men allegedly attacked him with knives. “Ankit sustained multiple stab wounds. His friends tried to intervene, and during the scuffle, the main accused, Lala alias Inzhar, was also stabbed,” the DCP said.

Both were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Ankit was declared dead and Lala remains in critical condition. Three others — Manish, Vikas, and Harsh — were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder.

Preliminary investigation suggests the attack was an act of revenge over a fight that broke out between Ankit and local youths during Raksha Bandhan, officials said.

In a separate incident, three other youths — Shivam, Saurabh, and Jatin — were stabbed by another group in the same locality. Jatin is said to be critical. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Officials said the motive behind both attacks is being investigated, and statements of the injured are being recorded.