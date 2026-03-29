Teen stabbed to death during wedding clash in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was killed and another boy of the same age was injured after they were allegedly stabbed by a group of boys during a wedding clash in Delhi’s Rani Bagh on Friday night, police said on Saturday. Police said they had apprehended five people, including one adult, who was arrested, by Saturday afternoon.

Police said they had apprehended five people, including one adult, who was arrested, by Saturday afternoon. Both the victims were from the same side and knew each other.

“Some boys from one group asked a few boys from the other group why they were attending the wedding ceremony. They also stopped them from taking coffee from the food stall. The other group got infuriated and the clash turned violent resulting in the stabbing,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (outer) Vikram Singh, adding that both groups had six to seven boys.

DCP Singh said that the station house officer (SHO) along with some personnel from the Rani Bagh police station went to the wedding venue after a call about the scuffle was received. The police team found two boys injured due to stabbing. They were taken to a hospital but one of them was declared dead.

He added that the boy had a deep stab wound in his chest and the other had minor injuries.

“We registered a case under sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The main accused, who is a juvenile in conflict of law, was apprehended along with his three associates. One is an adult and has been arrested. The knife used has been recovered and efforts are on to nab other suspects,” added Singh.