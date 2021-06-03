Home / Cities / Delhi News / Teenager stabbed to death in south Delhi, cops nab four for his murder
Kunal left his home to buy a birthday cake for his father when the four suspects intercepted him around 9pm and repeatedly stabbed him.(iStock/HT Archives)
delhi news

Teenager stabbed to death in south Delhi, cops nab four for his murder

  • Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the murder was the result of a personal feud between the victim, Kunal, and one of the suspects, Gaurav.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 02:07 AM IST

A 19-year-old man out to buy a birthday cake for his father was stabbed to death allegedly by four men in South Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar on Tuesday night -- a crime that was captured by a CCTV camera, police said.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said the murder was the result of a personal feud between the victim, Kunal, and one of the suspects, Gaurav. “Kunal and Gaurav liked the same woman and that had led to a conflict between them,” the DCP said. The woman in question had nothing to do with the murder, the officer said.

Since Kunal’s family was aware of the conflict, they mentioned it to the investigators after the murder. That helped the police apprehend all four suspects, including Gaurav-- all of whom are aged below 20.

On Tuesday evening, Kunal left his home to buy a birthday cake for his father when the four suspects intercepted him around 9pm and repeatedly stabbed him. Someone alerted his family and he was rushed to Max Hospital in Saket where he was declared brought dead.

