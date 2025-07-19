Tenders floated to decongest Taimoor Nagar drain ahead of peak monsoon

In a bid to reduce chronic waterlogging in south and southeast Delhi during the monsoon, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department has floated tenders for widening and deepening the Taimoor Nagar drain—an overburdened stormwater channel that has long failed to cope with peak rainfall discharge. Every year, the 800-metre stretch of the Taimoor Nagar drain turns into a singular source of misery for thousands of households, as sewage-laced floodwaters spill into homes. (HT Archive)

The ₹66.29-lakh project will target the stretch between the Bombay-Baroda Highway and the Yamuna River and is expected to significantly increase the drain’s carrying capacity and reduce flooding in areas such as Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh and Kalkaji.

“Desilting and dredging of the drain have been completed. But to handle stormwater more efficiently and carry runoff from adjoining neighbourhoods, the drain needs to be widened. The impact of this work will only be seen by the next monsoon,” an irrigation department official said.

The Taimoor Nagar drain spans around 40 feet in width but narrows drastically downstream to just 5–6 feet near Taimoor Nagar Extension, where it is choked by unauthorised multi-storey structures and criss-crossed by Delhi Jal Board pipelines. This bottleneck is the primary reason behind widespread flooding during even moderate rainfall, officials said.

To address the issue, the department will use amphibious excavators to remove silt and physical obstructions, followed by structural reshaping of the channel to ensure a smoother outflow of stormwater into the Yamuna. “Temporary desilting has been carried out, but the full project will take at least two months,” the official added.

The work is expected to significantly reduce flooding and help curb monsoon-related health risks, including mosquito breeding due to water stagnation. Every year, the 800-metre stretch of the Taimoor Nagar drain turns into a singular source of misery for thousands of households, as sewage-laced floodwaters spill into homes.

The initiative is part of the Delhi government’s broader push to upgrade drainage infrastructure in low-lying areas prone to chronic waterlogging during the monsoon. The targeted stretch, which channels runoff from several dense urban clusters into the Yamuna, has long struggled with reduced capacity due to rampant encroachments and heavy silt deposits.

Last month, the site was cleared of major encroachments after a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive on May 5–6, during which the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) removed illegal settlements along Eastern Avenue Road.

Officials said the current intervention is part of a larger plan by the Delhi government to upgrade stormwater and flood control systems in vulnerable urban clusters and restore the hydraulic efficiency of major drains leading into the Yamuna.