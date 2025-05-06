Thar driver crushes man for objecting to honking in Delhi

A 36-year-old security guard on his way home from night duty was allegedly run over by a man in a Thar SUV near Mahipalpur flyover early on Sunday allegedly after he objected to the driver’s incessant honking. The guard, Rajiv Kumar Singh, suffered fractures in both legs and remains hospitalised. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Vijay Kumar, was arrested later that day, police said. The victim is a security guard identified as Rajiv Kumar Singh. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Chaudhary said Vijay Kumar, a resident of Rangpuri, was out driving with his friends in a Mahindra Thar when the incident occurred. The victim, Rajiv Singh, hails from Bihar and lives in Mahipalpur with his younger brother.

According to the first information report, Rajiv Singh, who works with a private company and is posted as a security guard at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, had just finished his night shift. He took a cab to Mahipalpur and was crossing the road near the traffic signal at the flyover when the SUV driver began honking.

“I told him I am crossing the road but he got angry and asked for my stick. I told him I won’t give him my stick and he threatened me that he’ll run me over,” Rajiv Singh told HT over the phone.

As he stepped aside, Vijay Kumar allegedly rammed into him with the SUV.

“I screamed. He reversed his car and ran his car over me, crushing both my legs,” Rajiv added.

Despite his injuries, Rajiv Singh managed to call the police, who reached the scene and rushed him to Indira Gandhi Hospital. He was later shifted to ESI Hospital in Basai Darapur, where he is undergoing treatment.

On Monday, CCTV footage of the incident surfaced showing the Thar SUV striking Rajiv Singh and fleeing the scene. The video corroborated Rajiv Singh’s account of the events.

“I am worried about my job and my family’s future,” he said. “Doctors have told me that it’ll take me five to six months to start walking again.”

Rajiv Singh’s wife and 15-month-old son live with his parents in their village in Bihar.

Police said a case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

With the help of technical and human surveillance, investigators traced and arrested Vijay Kumar later that day.

“Suspect Vijay Kumar is unemployed. His father has properties and he lives off his father’s money,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation.