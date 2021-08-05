‘They asked us to go home and sleep and not mourn the death’

New Delhi: For the nine-year-old Dalit girl, whose alleged rape and murder touched off angry protests across the Capital, her mother was her best friend.

Residents of Purani Nangal village remember the young girl as fiercely protective of her mother, tagging with her everywhere as the older woman collected garbage in the locality.

She would sit around, talk or sing, and come back to their airless one-room house at 5pm every day.

“If she saw anyone misbehaving with me, she would quickly retort to silence the abuser. In return, all she wanted from me was to tie her hair into a nice plait,” the mother recollected.

She was the only child of the couple, who belong to the impoverished Valmiki caste and made their living by picking off scraps and rags and begging near a local Muslim shrine.

Stories of rape and molestation from across the city often echoed in the neighbourhood, spooking the mother who refused to let her daughter out of sight.

“If I collected garbage until 5pm, I would keep her with me. If I left home for begging, I would lock my room and take her along. I believed she wouldn’t be safe in school, away from my sight,” the mother said.

Neighbours insisted that the girl be sent to school, but the mother would cite the safety concerns for a poor girl from a marginalised community. Still, during the past year, she was slowly convinced of the benefits of education.

“Finally, during the lockdown, the mother decided that when schools open in Delhi this time, she would send her to study,” said a neighbour, Geeta Devi.

That was not to be.

As dusk fell on Sunday, the girl’s dead body was discovered by her parents and other villagers at a local crematorium. A local priest, and three of his associates, claimed the girl was electrocuted while using a water cooler but the girl’s family alleged she was raped and forcibly burnt to erase evidence.

The priests and others even advised the mother to bury the news of her daughter’s death to ward off scandal and infamy.

“They advised us to go home and sleep and not mourn the death. They said if we called the police, they would steal her organs. But I couldn’t keep quiet, so the moment I got back, I screamed at the top of my lungs…my girl was gone,” said the mother.

Talking to the girl’s parents, police and other investigating officials, eyewitnesses and local villagers present at the spot, HT recreates how the tragedy occurred.

2

Around 5.30pm on Sunday, the mother suddenly felt ill.

She hurried home and asked her daughter to fetch water in a bottle. The girl strolled into the crematorium with an empty bottle in her hand. The woman started walking back home. Her husband had left at the market.

The couple had no immediate reason to suspect trouble. The crematorium – which faced the shrine where the woman often sought alms -- was one of the few places she let her daughter alone. The presence of a water cooler in the crematorium premises was a big draw for the mother and daughter on hot, dusty days

The family was no stranger to the crematorium staff either. “The pandit ji (accused crematorium priest Radhe Shyam) would ask my daughter to make tea or bring him water,” the mother said.

The couple was sometimes called to clean the premises or move piles of wood. “He would give my daughter R5-10, but never paid me a penny for my hard work,” the mother said. Local residents knew the 55-year-old priest for years because his father had presided over the crematorium before him.

“Until then there was no way to know what the pandit ji had in mind,” the girl’s father said.

3

About 30 minutes later, when the mother returned, her daughter wasn’t around. Instead, it was priest, Radhe Shyam, looking for her.

The woman said – and the case FIR corroborated – that Shyam walked her into the crematorium and told her that the daughter died of electrocution from touching the water cooler.

“I saw my daughter on a bench. Her hands and feet were stretched out. Her eyes were closed, her lips were blackish, her nose was bleeding and water was oozing out of her mouth. But there was no mud or dirt on her clothes. Her clothes appeared neat but wet,” the mother recollected.

She said there were four men present: Shyam, Kuldeep Kumar, 63, Laxmi Narayan, 48, and Mohammad Salim, 49.

The woman said she insisted on calling an ambulance or the police but was allegedly snubbed by the four men, who tried to convince her to secretly cremate the body,

Shyam rode out on his scooter to find the girl’s father. “He picked me from the market, but revealed about the death only when we were on the flyover near the crematorium,” the father said.

By 7.30pm, the pyre was on fire -- all religious cremation formalities sidestepped.

“But a mother’s heart couldn’t accept this wrong and she decided to call the villagers. Each time my wife and I tried to run away, they would drag us back in. They kept the crematorium’s gates locked until the pyre was fully burning,” the father alleged.

The woman said they were eventually allowed to leave a little before 9pm. “They offered to feed us before leaving, but I refused. Then they advised us to go home and sleep and not mourn the death. They said that if we did not let anyone know about the cremation, they would help us perform the last rites in the Yamuna,” the mother said.

The woman’s neighbours remember her running towards them around 9pm, screaming that her daughter was killed and burnt. Soon, dozens of residents were outside the crematorium’s locked gates and knocking them down.

The funeral pyre was raging by then. “Only the legs were not burnt. There were half-a-dozen policemen and so many locals, but dousing the fire occurred to no one,” said Ajit Kumar, a local resident.

A statement by Ingit Pratap Singh, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), contradicted this and said that a call to the police control room (PCR) was made at 10.30pm.

Another eyewitness, Rohit Kumar, said the girl was laid sideways on the pyre. “A girl who cared so much for her mother’s respect was shown no dignity in death,” he said.

4

Kumar said many residents were enraged and thrashed the four suspects. “They were unwilling to confess that they raped and killed the girl. Only much later did one of them confess and then blamed Radhe Shyam for planning everything,” said Kumar.

The four suspects were eventually rescued by the police.

The DCP’s first statement said that the PCR call was about “rape and death of a minor girl and her being cremated”, but neither rape nor murder was mentioned in the first information report (FIR) registered at Delhi Cantonment police station.

The FIR quoted the victim’s mother blaming the faulty cooler for her daughter’s death and the crematorium staff for not fixing the machine despite her repeatedly raising the issue in the past.

Based on that statement, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, destruction of evidence and wrongful confinement. All the four men were arrested.

On the issue of the FIR not mentioning rape despite the PCR caller mentioning it, the DCP said that such cases are not registered based on the allegations made by the PCR caller. “The girl’s mother did not mention rape and murder in her statement for the FIR, or even in her statement the next day under CRPC section 164,” the officer said.

The mother disputed this.

On Monday evening, police added sections of rape, murder, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and the SC/ST Act after the mother’s statement was recorded before the Scheduled Caste Commission.

“Initially, the case was registered under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, wrongful confinement and destruction of evidence. After the girl’s mother statement before the SC commission, we added rape, murder and threatening charges under revenant sections of Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act in addition to the SC/ST Act. There was no delay in police action,” said joint commissioner of police (New Delhi) Jaspal Singh.

The case has since triggered protests and prompted top politicians to visit the family. But hurdles to swift justice remain.

The post-mortem of the victim’s body by a medical board comprising three doctors from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital came back inconclusive on Wednesday because only her charred remains were recovered.

“The autopsy was inconclusive and no cause of death has been ascertained since very few body parts were available. We have picked up samples from the site and sent them for forensic evidence. We are also looking for eyewitnesses, video clippings and any evidence that we can find,” the DCP said.

The police will also be attempting to run narco-analysis and polygraph tests on the suspects. “These examinations require us to seek permissions from the suspect and we’ll pursue that,” the DCP added.

5

Back at the village, there is a clear divide. Many of the victim’s neighbours and members of the Valmiki community are galvanised in their demand for justice. They have mobilised activists, called reporters and recorded every statement since Sunday night.

“A Valmiki girl suffered in Hathras, and a Valmiki girl suffered here. We cannot remain quiet or the caste society will not let us live,” said Vidisha, a local resident who gave only one name, referring to a case last October where a Dalit woman was raped and forcibly cremated in Uttar Pradesh.

Others – especially on the upper-caste dominated section of the 7,000 strong village – see this as a political conspiracy to whittle their power.

Among them is the family of one of the arrested, Laxmi Narayan.

Narayan’s wife, Kiran Devi, said her husband was not an employee at the crematorium. “He is a painter who returned from work, handed me a part of his daily wage, and then went out for a shave. Since the saloon was crowded, he strolled out to find a gathering. He was a part of the crowd, but some local residents jealous of him framed him in this case,” said Devi.

Prince, who gave only one name, agreed that Narayan was finishing a paint job at his house but added that he took his daily payment of R500 and left around 5pm on Sunday.

Around a month before her untimely death, the nine-year-old had made new friends: the girls of the family living downstairs. “Whenever her mother would go out, she would play with my girls,” said the downstairs neighbour.

Since Sunday, though, their friend has not returned. “My two daughters are constantly asking me about her. I don’t know what to say. We are all scared,” she added.