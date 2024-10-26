‘They want to kill me’, says Kejriwal in padyatra; BJP hits back

New Delhi Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Badli. (HT Photo)

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged its national convener Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during a “padyatra” (foot march) in Vikaspuri on Friday, Kejriwal continued with his march programme on Saturday, walking through Jahangirpuri and Badli, and interacting with the public.

“They (Bharatiya Janata Party) want to kill me. If they have the courage, they should face me in elections. They control 22 states, but I’ve built 500 mohalla clinics in Delhi. If they can build 5,000 clinics, then I’ll consider them accomplished. But instead of doing their work, they target Kejriwal, stopping clinics, medicines, and public services. This is not anything to be proud of,” Kejriwal said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to hit back, with its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva accusing the AAP of “cooking up claims” to evade questions on the betterment of Delhi. “People of Delhi know that Kejriwal government has totally failed be it on development or maintenance. Nobody in Delhi wants to kill or physically harm Arvind Kejriwal, Delhiites just wish to see him out of Delhi’s political arena,” Sachdeva said.

A senior police officer said, “Security was strengthened in the area and local staff was deployed on their route to prevent any untoward incident. There was no call from the rally. It went off peacefully.”

In his address, the AAP chief said he was arrested in a false case and in his absence “BJP threw Delhi into shambles”.

“Before our government, Delhi would face power cuts for up to 10 hours daily. Today, there are no such outages, making Delhi the only state with consistent, uninterrupted power. They have governments in 22 states, and none provide 24-hour power. Only Delhi has round-the-clock electricity. But if you vote for them by mistake, they’ll ruin Delhi,” Kejriwal said.