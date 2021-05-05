This Delhi-based doc is honouring the fighting spirit of Covid warriors through music

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has struck, alongside the health care workers there have emerged many kind souls who are relentlessly working as warriors to combat challenges at the frontline. Honouring their fighting spirit is a lyrical tribute by Dr Gurpreet Gulati, a former AIIMS professor turned musician. His recently released lyrical poem, Tere Saath Hoon (on YouTube/joerocks _aka_gurpreet) is a tribute to corona warriors.

‘Tere saath tha, tere saath hun. Aae mere dost, Mai tere paas hun...’ are the opening lines of this tribute by Gulati, a radiologist who goes by the stage moniker Joerocks. He explains: “Earlier when we would talk about frontline warriors, we’d talk about people in the healthcare industry. But now, ordinary people are working silently and tirelessly, risking their own lives. This poem is for all those who today make us believe that humanity exists and together, we shall overcome.”

He answered his inner calling of becoming a musician in 2013, and since then there has been no stopping him. “My career as a doctor was very demanding. I had to quit music for a few years, but while revaluating my choices, I decided to quit medicine and dedicate myself to music,” he says, adding how he hopes to bring positivity in the lives of people during such tough times.

In 2020, during the initial months of the lockdown, Gulati came up with a corona warriors anthem, Kahe Ghabraye, which went viral on social media for its motivational theme. He recalls: “I had to record at home, and we had to film the whole song — that had doctors from AIIMS Delhi performing in it — in one day! It was another tribute to all the corona warriors, and showcased sanitisation techniques, PPE kits, masks, etc.”

The singer-songwriter, who often writes on social and health issues such as mental health and organ donation, has been working on multiple songs during the pandemic; including two projects that are yet to release. “Agrasar is one of them. It’s a motivational song that tells us not to fear, go ahead and get vaccinated while maintaining all precautions; it’s the only way to beat the virus! I’ve other songs in the pipeline that I will release once we all have recovered and the situation isn’t grim. Till then, whatever little I can do with music, is all I can do right now while at home. But I wish to contribute in whichever way I can,” he concludes.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter