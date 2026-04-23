Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari

    Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari

    Published on: Apr 23, 2026 9:29 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    New Delhi, A 22-year-old man was killed after being allegedly attacked with a knife by three minors following a dispute in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Thursday.

    Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari
    Three boys stab man to death in Delhi's Burari

    The man recently had a quarrel with one of the three boys, his family has alleged. All three boys have been apprehended, police said.

    A PCR call was received at around 8.50 pm on Wednesday reporting that a man had been stabbed by a group of boys near Kamal Vihar and was bleeding profusely.

    A police team reached Nala Road near Gali No 10 in West Kamal Vihar and found a pool of blood along with a blood-stained knife at the spot.

    The injured, identified as Pankaj, a resident of the area, was taken by his relatives to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was later shifted to the mortuary.

    He is survived by his parents and sister.

    According to the medico-legal case report, the victim had nine injuries, including stab wounds on the neck, chest, forehead and arms.

    The crime scene was inspected by a forensic team and exhibits including blood samples and the knife were collected.

    During investigation, the victim's brother Suraj told police that he rushed to the spot after hearing that his brother was being attacked. He said three local boys were attacking Pankaj with a knife and fled when people gathered.

    He also said Pankaj had a quarrel with one of the accused two to three days before the incident.

    An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and all three accused, found to be juveniles, have been apprehended, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Three Boys Stab Man To Death In Delhi's Burari
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes