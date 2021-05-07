Three sell drugs at inflated prices, held

The police have arrested two men, including a nurse at Fortis hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and recovered eight injection vials of the antiviral drug remdesivir from them. The injections were imported from Ukraine, and the three were allegedly trying to sell them at inflated prices in outer Delhi.

In another case, police arrested a graphic designer for allegedly trying to sell dexamethasone injections, a corticosteroid used in the treatment of Covid-19. The injections, which cost ₹10 per vial, was being sold for ₹10,000 each, police said.

Amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations, the Capital has been hit by a severe shortage of several drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients.

When asked for a comment on the arrest of the nursing staff, a spokesperson for Fortis Hospital said, “At Fortis, all medicines are issued in the name of the admitted patients against an indent through the IT system, and the medication administration is recorded in the patient’s chart. As per the press release issued by the police, the seized drug appears to have been illegally imported from Ukraine and are not from our inventory. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any malpractice and are committed to offer complete cooperation to the authorities.”