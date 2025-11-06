Three teens held for sexually assaulting nine-year-old boy in Delhi

New Delhi Police said a relative of the survivor filed a complaint with the Prasad Nagar police station on Tuesday. (Representative photo)

In a chilling sequence of events, a 13-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy at Dev Nagar near Karol Bagh in central Delhi on Monday, after the victim’s family filed a police complaint. The juvenile accused were produced before the juvenile justice board and sent to a correctional facility, police said.

While police said they don’t maintain records of crimes committed by juveniles, a police officer aware of the case said it was the first such crime by the accused.

Police said that the three boys were apprehended after the survivor identified them by their names. They were all acquaintances and were booked for sexual assault, the police said.

Police said a relative of the survivor filed a complaint with the Prasad Nagar police station on Tuesday. The complainant alleged that three teenagers lured the boy, on the pretext of showing him pigeons, to a secluded spot on the rooftop of a building in the neighbourhood and sexually assaulted him.

“The complainant alleged that the teenagers subsequently threatened the child with severe harm if he told anyone about the sexual assault. The boy told his family members about it and they, in turn, lodged the complaint. Considering the gravity and sensitive nature of the crime, we registered a case of sexual assault under section 6 of the protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act at the police station and initiated investigation,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Vansan said.

Police said that after the complaint was filed, the survivor was counselled by experts and he subsequently shared the details of the accused, along with their physical descriptions. The three teenagers were traced and apprehended from Bapa Nagar on the same day.

“One of them is a 13-year-old while the other two are 16 year olds,” the DCP said.