Tihar launches gaushala and digital tools to boost inmate rehabilitation

The Tihar complex on Wednesday inaugurated a new gaushala and three ICT initiatives to strengthen rehabilitation programmes and modernise prison administration. The initiatives were launched by lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena in the presence of Delhi home minister Ashish Sood. Updated bakery operations, real time inventory tools and new NGO registration features accompany the cow shelter in jail number 7. (HT Archive)

Tihar officials said the gaushala and the updated Tihar Bakery with its online sale were “significant steps towards reform and rehabilitation”. Saxena said the interventions would help inmates rebuild confidence and contribute meaningfully to society.

The new gaushala in jail number 7 houses 10 Sahiwal cows and is planned to expand as part of a structured response to Delhi’s rising stray cattle population. Between January 1 and January 19 this year, Delhi Police received nearly 25,000 complaints about abandoned cattle while existing gaushalas remain over capacity. Sood said cow therapy could support inmates dealing with isolation and proposed a larger facility with government backing. He also praised Tihar Bakery products and said he would request the chief minister to allow their use in government offices to boost inmate morale and revenue.

The digital initiatives include online registration for NGOs, a real-time inventory management system and the integration of Tihar products with ONDC and the My Store platform. “People can just go to the ONDC platform and type ‘Tihar se’ to get a list of products to order,” an official said.