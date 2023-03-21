To escape a scolding, Delhi teen cooks up molestation story

A 14-year-old girl in northeast Delhi told police that she had been molested to avoid being scolded by her parents for her poor performance in an exam, officers aware of the incident said on Monday. The girl told police that she was returning from her school when she was molested by some unknown boys. (File)

The girl lives with her parents in Bhajanpura and studies at a private school in the neighbourhood. She is currently appearing for her class 10 board exams. Last Wednesday, she sat for the social studies exam, but performed poorly and feared facing her parents, said Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police (north-east).

Soon after the exam ended, the police received a call about the girl being attacked by some unknown boys near her school. She was bleeding in her hand. “The girl told us that she was returning from her school when she was stopped by some unknown boys who took her somewhere, molested her and physically assaulted her,” the DCP said.

The police registered a case of kidnapping and molestation, got the child medically examined and launched a search for the suspects. “But in several CCTV footages near the alleged crime spot, she was found to be alone,” said the DCP.

The girl was counselled by women officers, and on Saturday she admitted that she had cooked up the story, the DCP said. “She told us that after the exam, she purchased a blade and some snacks from a shop. She sat down alone and injured herself with the blade before narrating the story of assault,” the officer said.

On Sunday, the police took the girl to the magistrate where her statement about hurting herself and making up the story was recorded. “We have cancelled the case based upon her statement,” said Tirkey.