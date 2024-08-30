Top physicians come together in Delhi to discuss evolving STI threats

Physicians from the country and across the world have converged in the Capital to discuss the current scenario of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and sexually transmitted infections and disease management strategies, at the 48th National Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Sexually Transmitted Diseases and AIDS (ASTICON). At the ASTICON 2024 conference held in New Delhi on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The three-day conference began on Friday. It will end go on till September 1. With a theme of ‘Emerging and Re-emerging STIs’, the scientific deliberations covered both the factors facilitating the resurgence of the classic STIs such as syphilis and gonorrhoea, and also the newer sexually transmitted agents; their presentation and management, including a wide range of topics, from the latest advancements in STIs to emerging trends in HIV research.

“All physicians involved in management of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV, including dermatologists, gynaecologists, microbiologists, epidemiologists and policy makers, have gotten together to update their knowledge, present their research and discuss the current Indian and Global scenario of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases,” said Dr Deepika Pandhi, director professor of dermatology and STD at University College of Medical Sciences and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, New Delhi.

Dr Pandhi, who is also the organising chairperson of ASTICON 2024, added that the conference has also provided an opportunity to brainstorm and come out with useful suggestions for control and management of STIs and HIV in India.

“This is especially relevant now when a worldwide upsurge in the incidence of STIs is being reported, especially in the younger population as a consequence of child sexual abuse or early sexual debut. Moreover, periodic outbreaks of newer STIs across the globe cause great morbidity. A case in point is the recent interest in the Monkeypox outbreak being spread through sexual contact,” she said.

The conference was inaugurated by Dheeraj Shah, director, National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (government of India) and Srinivas B, secretary, National Medical Commission, highlighting the need to tackle STIs and HIV through “community education, promotion of preventive measures, and ensuring adequate training of health care workers”.

Nearly 450 delegates are attending the conference, including an authority on Human Papilloma virus (HPV), Dr Joel Palefsky from USA and Genitourinary medicine expert Dr Uday Joshi from United Kingdom, and 120 faculty members from across India and international experts from WHO.

Pandhi said that this convergence of minds from different parts of the world underscores the importance of global cooperation in addressing the complex challenges posed by STIs and HIV.

At the conference, the scientific deliberations will include extensive series of lectures, multidisciplinary panel discussions and symposia.

“Over the past few decades, significant strides have been made in understanding, diagnosing, and treating these conditions, thanks in large part to the collaborative efforts of the global scientific community with their commitment to improving the treatment outcomes and quality of life of those affected by STIs and HIV, and also ensure a reduction in the social stigma,” she said.

“Important examples of this are the impact of syndromic management of STIs in reducing the incidence of new HIV infections and the collaborative efforts of dermatologists, gynaecologists, HIV experts in prevention of cervical cancer, that research has shown is linked to HPV infection.”

Experts, however, said that despite this improvement, cervical cancer remains a significant health concern, as it is the second most commonly diagnosed malignancy in India and has persistently high absolute numbers of patients.

“The effective institution of preventive HPV vaccine in adolescents, that is available in India, and screening for precancerous lesions would reduce the cervical cancer burden further. The connections forged and the knowledge shared at the conference will contribute to the continued advancement of STI and HIV care in India and beyond,” added Dr Pandhi.